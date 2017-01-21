2 convicted in shooting that paralyzed 'Hoop Dreams' player

Cedryk Davis and Deandre Thompson (Chicago Police)

CHICAGO (AP) — Two men have been convicted of attempted murder and aggravated battery for a shooting that paralyzed a Chicago high school basketball coach who played on one of the teams featured in the 1994 documentary "Hoop Dreams."

Shawn Harrington was shot twice while shielding his daughter after gunmen opened fire on their car at a traffic stop in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood in 2014. Authorities say the attackers mistook the car for another that had been involved in an earlier shooting.

Shawn Harrington (Credit: NBC Chicago)

A spokeswoman for prosecutors, Tandra Simonton, says a jury on Friday convicted Cedryk Davis and Deandre Thompson in the attack, which left Harrington paralyzed from the waist down. Their sentencing is set for Feb. 28.

Cedryk Davis (Credit: Chicago Police)

Deandre Thompson (Credit: Chicago Police)

Harrington is an assistant basketball coach at Marshall. He played for the team when "Hoop Dreams" was being filmed.

