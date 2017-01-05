2-year-old son of Waxhaw officer accidentally shot mother

WAXHAW, N.C. -- The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a 2-year-old shot his mother Tuesday.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night and is said to be an accident.

The Waxhaw Police Department is also conducting an internal investigation into the incident.

The child is the son of a Officer Jeremy Ferguson in Waxhaw. The Waxhaw Police Chief told NBC Charlotte's Brandon Goldner that Ferguson has been with the department for a year and called him a "good officer."

This is the home where Union Co. Sheriff’s Office says a 2 yo boy got hold of Waxhaw police officer’s personal weapon and shot mom @wcnc pic.twitter.com/uBPVpnjB2P — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) January 5, 2017

