Florida woman disappears amidst strange circumstances

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A police investigation is underway into the alleged disappearance of a 21-year-old woman in the Mandarin area.

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office missing person's report shows Savannah Gold did not show up for work at the Bonefish Grill on San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin Wednesday,

Around 6:30 p.m Wednesday, according to the missing person's report, Gold's mother, Sharon Gold, got a text reading, "hey i just [w]anted to tell you and mom i met a really great guy and we[']re running away together i love him and we[']re leaving to[n]ight i[']ll call you later when we get t[o] where we are g[oi]ng," Her mother showed the text message to First Coast News reporter Julia Jenae.

Gold said she texted and called her daughter's phone several times with no response.

Gold's brother, who was not named in the report, said he received a text at 6:11 p.m. stating, "heyi quit im leavingwith my boyfriend i cant do this shit anymore im fine justwant to get away.", according to the police report.

He said this was very out of character and doesn't know who the boyfriend would be. He also said the text was written in a way that is not indicative of the way Gold normally texts.

The report goes on to say that police went to the house of someone who was a known associate to Gold. They said they were texting with Gold at around 4 p.m. but tried to text her again around 6 p.m. and got no response.

Gold was supposed to be at work at 5:30 p.m. but her manager says she never came inside. Surveillance footage shows Gold's car pulling into the parking lot around 5:30 p.m.

Her car was found in the parking lot with a flat tire and a one-inch puncture. According to the report, her purse was inside the car, her ID and credit card were on the floorboard behind the passenger seat and all the doors were unlocked.

Gold stated that the damaged tire had to be new because Gold's tire was damaged the night before.

"I'm a glass half full person. I don't think.. I don't wanna think anything's happened to her but for her not to contact me is extremely unusual and I feel like she's with someone against her will.. or maybe worse," Gold said.

The police report says that foul play is not currently suspected in the woman's disappearance.

