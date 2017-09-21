(Photo courtesty of Jacksonville Humane Society)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - She's not Garfield, but some could say she is pretty darn close! A fat, cuddly cat named Faye found her forever home thanks to a South Carolina family.

Faye, a 24-lb. grey tabby cat gained attention after being up for adoption at the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS). Volunteers told NBC Charlotte affiliate First Coast News that she's 12 years old and was dropped off at the shelter over the weekend because her owner couldn't take care of her anymore due to housing issues (not related to Hurricane Irma).

JHS posted about Faye on Tuesday, saying she loves attention and plenty of scratches. After seeing the post, a South Carolina family from Beaufort take the trip down to Florida to adopt the sweet plump cat.

(Photo courtesty of Jacksonville Humane Society)

How cute is Faye?! Congratulations on finding your forever home!

Look how cute! How can you resist this tubby face?! They say she is like a furry medicine ball.

