4 kids left alone in home strewn with 'feces, garbage

A Cleves, Ohio mother was indicted Thursday and accused of leaving four children unattended in a home with "feces strewn around," according to court documents.

Kara Williams, 19, was arrested Dec. 12 on four counts of child endangerment.

Police said the four children were left unsupervised Dec. 12 in a State Road home "in disarray with garbage, dirty dishes, rotting food and feces strewn around the living quarters."

The four included Williams' children, ages 1 and 2, and 8- and 6-year-old girls in her care.

Police said the children were in a bedroom together "visibly frightened" and appeared to be "physically neglected."

Bond for Williams was set at $20,000.

In an unrelated June case, Williams faces a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Police said she knowingly drove a stolen vehicle from Edinburgh, Indiana. Bond in that case was set at $25,000.

Cincinnati (Ohio) Enquirer