4 WWL-TV Live Newscast

Tap the video player above to start the stream.

This live stream is only available during regularly scheduled newscasts.

Monday - Friday

4:30 - 7:00 a.m. 4 WWL Eyewitness Morning News with Mike Hoss and Sheba Turk

7:00 - 9:00 a.m. WUPL Morning Show with Sally-Ann Roberts and Eric Paulsen

12:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. 4 WWL Eyewitness News at Noon

5:00 - 5:30 p.m. 4 WWL Eyewitness News at 5

6:00 - 6:30 p.m. 4 WWL Eyewitness News at 6

10:00 - 10:30 p.m. 4 WWL Eyewitness News at 10

Saturday

8:00 - 9:00 a.m. 4 WWL Weekend Edition

5:00 - 5:30 p.m. 4 WWL Eyewitness News at 5

10:00 - 10:30 p.m. 4 WWL Eyewitness News at 10

Sunday

6:00 - 7:00 a.m. 4 WWL Weekend Edition

5:00 - 5:30 p.m. 4 WWL Eyewitness News at 5

10:00 - 10:30 p.m. 4 WWL Eyewitness News at 10

© 2017 WWL-TV