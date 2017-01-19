40 years overdue, man finds library books, pays fine

Jon Kramer (Credit: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Jon Kramer recently made headlines for a big find and big donation he made to a library.

"My parents wanted us to be exposed as much as possible to the world and it was through the library that that happened initially," said Kramer.

In November, he went to his family's cabin in Ontario and noticed two books he'd seen many times and remembers being in the family for a long time.

One book is The New Way of the Wilderness, by Calvin Rutstrum, and 365 Meatless Main Dish Meals, by William Kaufman. Both books were checked out from the Montgomery County Public Library system in Maryland, in 1974.

After his discovery, Kramer starting writing a letter to the library.



He calculated and found the two books have been late a collective 85 years, or approximately 31,046 days. He calculated a late fee of 5 cents per day and with the help of his siblings, sent the library a check for $1,552.30.

"We were charmed by it but above all we were delighted with the fact that we had made an impact on this family," said Carol Legaretta of the Montgomery County Public Libraries.

She said the library doesn't have records of overdue books that go back that many years, so Kramer didn't technically have to pay the fine.

"We want him to know that we appreciate him sharing this with us and the fact that we now know that these books have a treasured existence in his family history and their own family library," said Legaretta.

"I did it because I thought they deserved some cheer," said Kramer.



The library in Maryland plans to use the money to buy new books.

