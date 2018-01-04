5 things to know: Thursday, January 4, 2018

While coastal areas of the Carolinas saw historic snowfall, the Charlotte area is only feeling Mother Nature's frigid temperatures.

Thursday morning, a wind chill advisory was in place for the areas of Statesville, Hickory, Morganton, Lenoir and Boone. A wind chill warning was also in effect Thursday morning for parts of the North Carolina mountains.

There was also a chance of light snow, maybe an inch accumulation, in the mountains Thursday.

Residents of Charleston, South Carolina were walking, not driving around downtown Wednesday after nearly six inches of snow fell across the city.

It hasn't snowed this much since 1989, leaving neighbors in bewilderment.

"I was born here, and I've never seen snow like this." said Meredith Smith walking with her buddy along the Battery. "I feel like I'm in a different place. It's crazy."

Brian France, the head of NASCAR, is part of a group that wants to buy the Carolina Panthers with France becoming the new major holder, multiple sources confirmed to NBC Charlotte.

Current owner Jerry Richardson says he will sell the team at the end of the season. This after it was revealed that Richardson reached settlements with four employees over allegations of sexual and racial misconduct.

No one matched all five numbers and the Powerball Wednesday night for a drawing estimated at $440 million, so the jackpot rolled over yet again to $550M.

Those numbers were 2, 18, 37, 39, 42 with the Powerball 12 and Powerplay of 3. The next drawing is Saturday.

No one matched all six numbers, including the Mega Ball, in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing either. That jackpot is now up to $418M.

The winning numbers you didn't get? 01, 42, 47, 64 and 70; the Mega Ball was 22. The next drawing is Friday.

It's been six years since McDonald's ditched its popular Dollar Menu. On Thursday, the Golden Arches brings it back — in the hope you'll be willing to buy other items for more than a buck.

Called the $1-$2-$3 Dollar Menu, the new plan includes a wider variety of items covering the three different price points.

For example, a single-patty cheeseburger and a sausage burrito are $1, but customers can pick up a 2-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders and some small McCafé beverages for $2 or a Classic Chicken Sandwich for $3.

