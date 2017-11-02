5 things you need to know

A state investigation has been launched into a Charlotte day care and one employee has been fired after a toddler was locked outside Wednesday.

The manager of Sunshine Kids Learning Academy told NBC Charlotte the child was forgotten about after recess.

Thankfully, a good Samaritan came to the rescue.

“His crying was just so heartbreaking,” said Tina Quizon, who recorded the whole ordeal on her cell phone. “The poor little fella (sic), I see him trying to reach the door and banging on the door and the tears, it was just heartbreaking.” Click here for the full story.

Charlotte has a weird relationship with winter weather. It’s a city that only averages about 4 inches of snow per year, but for some reason, people freak out at the sight of it. It might be the weird fact that even though we average such a small amount, we have never gone a whole year without seeing at least a trace of snow.

This year we'll begin another winter season with a weak La Niña very similar to last year. The La Niña pattern typically means a mild and dry winter around here. Even though in the weaker version there can be more wild swings. Remember La Liña is cooler than average water in the equatorial Pacific. Click here for the full forecast.

Twitter is "conducting a full internal review" after President Trump's personal account was "inadvertently deactivated" for a short period of time on Thursday night.

"Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day," the social media giant tweeted late Thursday about the unusual disruption. "We are conducting a full internal review."

When Trump's account went dark near 7 p.m. ET, users on the popular social media service freaked out. Click here for the full story.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday the first flu-related deaths of the 2017-18 flu season.

According to the department, two adults died from complications of the influenza infection between mid to late October. One of the deaths occurred in the Piedmont region, while the other was in east North Carolina. Flu shots are available at hospitals, pharmacies, private medical offices, some federally qualified health care centers and local health departments. The Flu Vaccine Finder at flu.nc.gov can help people find flu clinics near them.

5. Scientists' report to show how climate change already affecting Americans

The nation's top scientists are set to release an in-depth examination Friday on how climate change is already affecting Americans, the first of such reports published since President Trump took office. Every four years, the federally-mandated National Climate Assessment is prepared for the president, the Congress and the public. A draft of the report released in August found human activities are causing the average temperature to quickly rise in the U.S., and Americans are already feeling the impact of climate change. The expected contents of the report contradict claims by Trump and his administration, who have continually downplayed the human contribution to climate change and questioned the ability of scientists to predict its effects.

