5 things you need to know Friday January 5, 2018

Michael Wolff's explosive tell-all book on the Trump administration is set to hit bookshelves Friday after the publisher moved up its release date amid a feud between President Trump and former strategist Steve Bannon. According to excerpts from Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, Bannon characterized a June 2016 meeting between top Trump campaign officials and a Russian lawyer as "treasonous." In a scathing response, Trump said Bannon had "lost his mind," and a lawyer for Trump issued a cease-and-desist letter against Wolff and the book's publisher. Bannon later brushed off the uproar, calling the president a "great man."

In his first interview since the overnight release of the book, Wolff will be on NBC's Today Show Friday morning.

The outbreak of winter weather impacting the Carolinas has delivered the coldest stretch of weather experienced by Charlotte in over 20 years. According to Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, the Queen City is in the midst of its coldest snap since 1995. Afternoon highs haven't topped 35 degrees in five days, and to make matters worse for those in the cold, Panovich doesn't expect it to warm up just yet.

The historic cold is also inching Charlotte closer to another chilly record. Through the first four days of 2018, Charlotte's average high has been just 23.6 degrees, meaning the Queen City's felt the coldest first four days of the year since 1928.

The reaction has been swift to NBC Charlotte’s report that NASCAR CEO Brian France is a major player in a group interested in buying the Carolina Panthers. While NASCAR denied the story, a spokesperson said Brian France would not speak directly with NBC Charlotte reporter Rad Berky or any other member of the media. In Thursday morning’s edition of the Washington Post, the Post reported that in 2005 Magic Johnson said he talked with France about joining forces to bring a pro football team to Los Angeles.

At the time, the Post said, France denied that report as well. Three sources who don’t want to be named but have direct knowledge of the talks, tell NBC Charlotte that France would lead a group of investors being put together by Felix Sabates, who is a minority owner of the Hornets NBA basketball team. The group is now waiting to see if Richardson will put the team up for sale should the Panthers lose their playoff game Sunday against the Saints, or wait until after the Super Bowl next month.

Police in Concord are searching for a man in connection with a homicide investigation Thursday night. Concord Police tweeted that detectives were on the scene of a homicide in the 100 block of Todd Drive Northeast a little after 9 p.m. Thursday. About 30 minutes later, Concord Police announced that they had obtained an arrest warrant for 53-year-old Patrick William O'Sullivan for first-degree murder.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot, scheduled for 11 p.m., now has the potential to become its fourth largest prize ever. No one matched all six numbers, including the Mega Ball, in Tuesday night's drawing and the Powerball Wednesday night, so the jackpot rolled over yet again. The odds of winning the $418 million top prize is more than 1 in 302 million. But so far, Charlotte residents are having their fair share of luck.

