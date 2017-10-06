5 things you need to know Friday

As Tropical Storm Nate makes it's way towards the Gulf of Mexico, concern is growing for the United States as the warm temperatures in the gulf are expected to help strengthen Nate into a hurricane. Nate is expected to reach the Gulf of Mexico around Saturday at 2 a.m. with winds at 60 mph. The gulf's warm water temperatures of 85 to 90 degrees are expected to assist in increasing Nate's intensity to a Category 1 hurricane as it reaches the United States. Current models show the storm's cone narrowing and making landfall over the Louisiana gulf coast and panhandle of Florida area early Sunday morning, around 2 a.m., with winds around 80 mph.

"The latest model indicates maybe even reaching our area as a Category 1 hurricane as we get into next week," First Warn Storm Team Forecaster Larry Sprinkle said. "That would indicate we could see some showers and heavy rainfall."

The models show Nate continuing to move west into the mid-Atlantic states by the middle of next week.

"I think our main threat would be rain," Sprinkle said. Sprinkle said the mountain areas would get the biggest impact of rain with possibly five inches of rainfall. Click here to watch the FULL forecast.

The Coca-Cola 600 will bring in the crowds this Sunday to the Charlotte Motor Speedway. But it's just another race around the track for one woman in particular.

Meet Arlene Stone.

She has worked at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for nearly half a century, 48 years, and witnessed it grow into what is now regarded as one of the most renowned racetracks in the world. But her passion for racing didn't take the green flag right away.

"When I first came here in '69 it was just for a job," Stone said. "I didn't know I was going to be here this long, all these years."

Throughout the years, Arlene has transformed into one of sport of racing's biggest fans. Today, she sits in front of a table of collectors items any NASCAR fan would die for. Trust us, you don't want to miss her story. Click here for the full article.

South Carolina officials are asking the public for help locating a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit and run.

Authorities said a pedestrian was was walking westbound on Evans Drive around 8:25 p.m. Thursday when they were struck by a Ford Mustang that was driving west on the road. Authorities said the pedestrian was killed.

The incident occurred on the 2100 block of Evans Drive near Barnett Street. The driver of the Ford Mustang drove away from the scene. South Carolina officials asked the public to be on the look out for a 1994 - 2004 Ford Mustang with possible damage to the front and/or right front of the vehicle. The color and package of the car is unknown. Click here for a picture.

Cam Newton apologized Thursday night for a remark that he made to a female reporter during a media briefing Wednesday. Newton tweeted a video with his apology Thursday. Click here for the full video & statement.

Newton's words saying it was funny to hear a "female" talk about routes threw social media into a frenzy, making the Panthers’ signal caller a trending topic on Twitter. Rodrigue, who’s been covering the team for a year, tweeted, “I don’t think it’s ‘funny’ to be a female and talk about routes. I think it’s my job.”

Other sports legends are coming to her defense, calling Newton’s words “sexist,” “condescending,” and “disrespectful.” Joining the choir of backlash was revered award-winning sports columnist Christine Brennan of USA TODAY, who was the first female sports reporter to cover the NFL.

President Trump will resume his push for tax cuts on Friday with an Oval Office meeting designed to highlight the manufacturing industry — and maybe send a message to a vulnerable Democrat.

Trump will host more than a dozen industry representatives including several from West Virginia, home of incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin. Democratic leaders are concerned that if Trump is able to convince any senator from their party to support the plan, it will increase his odds of getting the 50 votes needed to win Senate approval. Manchin has said he does not support the tax-cut plan outlined last week by GOP congressional negotiators and instead wants to work with Trump on a different deal. Click here for more information.

