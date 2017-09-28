5 things you need to know Friday

University of North Carolina Charlotte officials are investigating the posting of a racially offensive sign on campus Wednesday night. A sign reading 'colored' was allegedly placed above a water fountain on the UNCC campus sometime Wednesday evening, according to a statement by the school.

Thursday night University officials determined the offensive sign was posted near a water fountain that matches one in Holshouser Hall, a residence building on campus.

Staff met with Houlshouser residents Thursday evening to discuss what happened.

“To the person who did it, God bless you,” sophomore Miracle Okafor-Paul said. “I hope you change your mentality because there's so much in life and so much love in people, for you to have that much hate and display it like that, I feel like you need help.”

Charlotte Fire Department and emergency crew performed a high-angle rescue Thursday evening of a man stuck atop a cell tower in southeast Charlotte. CFD tweeted late Thursday night about a rescue underway at the cell tower where a man was reportedly trapped over 130 feet in the air.

Emergency crews worked to reach and secure the trapped man for over an hour. Many crew on the ground were seen craning their necks to make sure the rescue was going as planned. The man was rescued just before midnight Thursday, with Charlotte Fire calling the operation a success. Click here for a look at pictures from the rescue.

It's National Coffee Day and there's some pretty great deals for all you coffee lovers.

From Krispy Kreme to Smelly Cat Coffeehouse, click here for a full list of the best deals.

A family of five is still living inside a Charlotte hotel room, after Hurricane Irma forced them to evacuate. Seven days ago, the Baer family celebrated the birth of their third child, a baby girl named Talia. But bringing her home brought Jannah and her husband to tears. For 20 days their family has been living inside of a hotel room.

“Irma did a number on us. We’re still not where we want to be,” Jannah said. Their home outside of was Miami destroyed when Irma’s strong winds blew the roof off.

With no home to return to, they’ve been hotel hopping in Charlotte. Jannah called a manager at the Residence Inn a blessing to her family.

“He must have been my angel because he came and offered us a couple nights here free. Free of charge,” she said fighting back tears.

But they’re not out of the woods yet. Click here to continue reading.

A judge has ordered Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to release body cam video from police officers who were involved in the shooting and killing of a man earlier this month even though the investigation of that shooting is still open.

Rueben Galindo was shot and killed September 6 after officers found him armed outside in the parking lot of the Hunters Pointe apartment complex off Sugar Creek Road.

Galindo himself had actually called 911 earlier saying he had a gun and requested a Spanish-speaking officer. Click here for more.

BONUS: 'ICU Grandpa' spreads joy, comforts smallest patients

A weekly visitor to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is making an impact on parents—and the hospital’s smallest patients. According to a Facebook post by CHOA, David, also known as “ICU Grandpa”, makes the rounds on Tuesdays and Thursdays, visiting and holding babies whose parents can’t be with them that day. Click here to see the adorable photos.

