5 things you need to know Friday

A Concord woman says construction debris on I-77 crashed in to her car and shattered her sunroof. She said it raises concerns about the amount of debris left on the highway.

“It was scary,” she said. “All you have to do is drive down the interstate to see that they're not cleaning up”

There have been several reports of damage caused by construction material on I-77. The Department of Transportation gets 60 calls a month about debris on the highway in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties alone.

DOT officials say they respond to every call,. And if you experience property damage because of road construction, you can fill out a form, which could lead to compensation. That’s exactly what Patty plans to do. Click here to learn more.

A fire at a train station sent commuters stampeding in panic, injuring several people on Friday at the height of London's morning rush hour, and police said they were investigating it as a terrorist attack.

London's Metropolitan Police said counterterrorism officers are leading the investigation into the incident at Parsons Green station, where "a number" of people have been injured.

London's ambulance service confirmed it took 18 patients to hospitals. None are thought to be in serious or life-threatening conditions.

Police said it's "too early to confirm the cause of the fire, which will be subject to the investigation that is now underway by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command."

A Cleveland County student is accused of posting a threat to shoot up his high school on Snapchat back on the first week of school in August.

Deputies said the student, who NBC Charlotte is only identifying as a 17-year-old Crest High School student because no criminal charges have been filed yet, posted the message after being punished by administrators for smoking an e-cigarette on the school campus.

Investigators said they were tipped off to the message by a parent, which said "Got out of school suspension for 2 days for planning to shoot up the school. The officer found my notes and map of the school and found my shotgun and AR-15 in my car so guess y'all get to live." Click here to continue reading.

Mayor Jennifer Roberts says many of the voters in the Charlotte Democratic primary left the line for the choice of Mayor blank, indicating to her that people were torn.

However in the end, she admitted, her support wasn't there. "We heard from a lot of people that they were excited about my reelection but the people who showed up had a different idea."

In her first interview since losing the the primary on Tuesday, Roberts said she still strongly supports the anti-discrimination ordinance passed by the City Council that eventually led the legislature to counter with House Bill Two. HB2 resulted in the loss of untold millions of dollars for Charlotte as well as major sporting and entertainment events. Click here to continue reading.

5. Preorders begin for new iPhone 8 models

Riding a wave of excitement off this week's unveiling, Apple's new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus can be preordered beginning Friday.

(The iPhone X is available for preorders in October.) Which to choose? It comes down to price, size and whether you really, really need to communicate in animated emojis. If the least-expensive new phone (iPhone 8 at $699) isn't within budget, check out the now-cheaper iPhone 7. And if you're over Apple altogether, there are plenty of alternatives.

