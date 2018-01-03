5 things you need to know January 3

As frigid temperatures continue, the Carolinas may see their first snowfall of the 2018 year.

The biggest threat of snow will be on the Carolina coast, although there may be some light snow across the southern Piedmont Wednesday afternoon.

A winter storm warning was in place Wednesday morning for all of the North and South Carolina coastline as a disturbance that brought Florida freezing temperatures moved up the east coast. The Charlotte area will wake up Wednesday to frigid temperatures in the mid-teens. Highs should be in the mid 30s across the area. If Charlotte and surrounding areas do see snow showers, it’ll likely be Wednesday afternoon into the early evening hours. Click here for the full forecast.

The deep freeze taking hold of the Carolinas is causing problems at homes and in schools. From busted pipes to no heat, everyone is doing their best to brave the frigid temperatures. All of this is happening as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students head back to class Wednesday morning.

"Bundle up," one woman laughed. "That's all you can do is bundle up."

"I'm freezing," said another woman. "I'm from Buffalo and I feel like I'm back in western New York."

It's been difficult for Carolinians to maintain their positive attitude with each daily punch of cold air. In Union County, the heat went out at Sun Valley High School. Students sat in cold classrooms that were described as "like an iceberg" for more than an hour before it was fixed. North Mecklenburg High School will be closed Wednesday due to no heat in several buildings on campus. Click here to continue reading.

3. Congress returns for busy 2018 agenda

Congress begins to get back to work Wednesday when the Senate reconvenes after its winter break (The House doesn't come back until next week). The Republican-controlled Congress likely will have its hands full trying to enact President Trump's agenda, which includes repealing and replacing former president Barack Obama's health care law, welfare reform, immigration, and a new infrastructure plan. Before that, however, lawmakers must replace a short-term spending bill that expires Jan. 19 or face a government shutdown. In addition, lawmakers will be consumed in 2018 with their own mid-term elections and the increasingly contentious Russia investigations.

A South Carolina family is hoping you can help them reunite a lost suitcase that they found on a road.

Nick Arditi says on Christmas Day, his family was near the Prince Creek Parkway in Murrells Inlet, close to South Carolina's coast, when they found a large red suitcase on the road. Arditii said in a Facebook post it was obvious to him that it fell off someone's car. He said they did look inside it, and says it contains what are clearly the belongings of a little girl, probably a pre-teen.

"There's a broken-hearted little girl out there," he said. "It has everything she owned in it, including new things with tags."

His post has since gone viral. As of late Tuesday, it had over 350,000 shares.

5. Yes, you've got another shot at winning a whopping lottery jackpot

Wednesday night brings the second of two huge jackpots that together total more than $800 million. No one matched all six numbers in Saturday's Powerball, pushing Wednesday night's drawing to a hefty $440 million to start the new year. Wednesday's huge Powerball follows a Mega Millions prize on Tuesday worth an estimated $361 million. The winning numbers, that no one matched Tuesday, were 01, 42, 47, 64 and 70; the Mega Ball was 22.

