5 things you need to know Monday

The City of Charlotte welcomed the 2018 calendar year in style.

Many gathered at Romare Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte to join the annual countdown.

Those at the event needed to brave the arctic air moving into the Carolinas. With lows of 18 degrees Sunday night, the visitors at Romare Bearden Park were seen wearing scarves, hats, gloves and some even carried hand warmers.

A plane carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crew members crashed in a wooded area, killing all aboard Sunday, Costa Rica's government said.

The Public Safety Ministry posted photographs and video of the crash site showing burning wreckage of the plane in Guanacaste, northwest Costa Rica.

Authorities said that so far they had only a list of passengers provided by the airline and were awaiting official confirmation of their identities.

A sheriff's deputy was killed and four officers were injured Sunday in suburban Denver, Colorado when a gunman fired more than 100 rounds in an ambush-style attack.

The gunman was killed by additional officers who rushed to the scene. Police had been responding to a disturbance call at an apartment complex.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock described it as an "ambush-style" attack on the officers.

The Carolina Panthers will face the New Orleans Saints on the road in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs.

The game will be played Sunday, 4:40 p.m. ET at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Both Carolina and New Orleans finished the regular season with 11-5 records. The Saints held a tiebreaker after defeating the Panthers twice in the regular season to win the NFC South division and take the home-field advantage.

Concerned about waiting for weeks to get a discounted replacement battery for your iPhone? Apple says they're available now, although initial supplies may be limited.

The tech giant's announcement speeds up Apple's initial projection that the replacement units, offered at the discounted price of $29, a $50 savings over the regular cost, would not be available until late January.

"We expected to need more time to be ready, but we are happy to offer our customers the lower pricing right way," said Apple spokeswoman Trudy Muller, who cautioned that "initial supplies of some replacement batteries may be limited."

Apple also launched a special Internet page for consumers to get more information about iPhone batteries and performance.

