5 things you need to know Monday, January 15

1. Queen City sees frigid temperatures and the chance of snow

The warmer temperatures were nice while they lasted, but winter is back in the Carolinas. Charlotte woke to freezing temperatures in the teens Monday morning which are expected to continue throughout the week... and cold enough to bring some snow to the Charlotte area. The First Warn Storm Team is continuing to track a front coming from the northwest.

The fast-moving system could bring a few snow flurries or snow showers across the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This includes the Piedmont.

"Snowfall potential in the Charlotte area we're talking about less than an inch of snowfall, but with that with anything that falls to the ground with as cold as it is we could see some slick spots," First Warn's Larry Sprinkle said. Click here for the full forecast & a timeline.

2. Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Years of persistence led to holiday

Americans across the country celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with hours of community service in the name of the civil rights leader. King is known, among many accolades, for his iconic Aug. 28, 1963, speech during the March on Washington. What many don't know about King's famous "I Have a Dream" speech is that it wasn't originally included in his prepared text. It was improvised. Less famous, but just as important, is an address he gave exactly one year before his assassination. His April 4, 1967, speech condemning the war in Vietnam might have helped put a target on his back. As the country observes Martin Luther King day, here's a look back at ten of the most shared MLK quotes and the years of persistence that led to the holiday.

3. CMPD identifies 2 children, mother dead in murder-suicide

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were investigating a double homicide and suicide Saturday night. They said the victims were two children, and their mom jumped off a bridge. It happened in the 2100 block of Sebastiani Drive in northwest Charlotte.

Police forced their way into the home where they found a 7-year-old Isaiah Miller and a 3-year-old Iliyah Miller. The two kids who were badly assaulted were taken to the hospital where they later died. Detectives believed their mother, 34-year-old Christina Treadway, assaulted them before jumping to her death off Old Gum Branch Road bridge onto I-485. Police are working to figure out Treadway's motives.

"That's at the core of this investigation. What would cause somebody to obviously be so despondent to take their own life and then take the lives of their children," an investigator with CMPD said. "That's going to be a key component in the investigation and we're nowhere near being able to speak on that."

Treadway's neighbor, Desiree Jant, said she was still in shock Sunday after finding out about the murder-suicide. Click here to continue reading.

4. DACA to take new requests as Trump labels program 'probably dead'

CASA, the nation's largest advocacy group for Latino immigrants, said that its legal department will start handling appointments and paperwork Monday for the federal program known as DACA, which grants temporary protection from deportation to hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants brought to the U.S. as children. A federal judge ruled last week that President Trump acted improperly by planning to end DACA in March. "DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military," Trump tweeted Sunday.

5. Cam Newton clears Instagram account

Cam Newton hasn’t gotten totally off social media, but his Instagram account got a major update this weekend. Newton’s account, which has four million followers was wiped clean on Sunday. All of the previous posts on Newton’s account were deleted. He still follows three other accounts: his production company, his food truck company and his foundation.

The only thing still on Newton’s account is a link to an app called “I Post My Way,” an app that was released in September of 2016 that allows users to create their own customized keyboard converter like the one Newton uses in his posts. Newton’s Twitter and Facebook accounts are still active. For more info, click here.

