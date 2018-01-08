5 things you need to know Monday, January 8

Jerry Richardson may have seen his final game as the owner of the Carolina Panthers Sunday after the team lost in the NFC wild-card round to the New Orleans Saints. Less than the month before Sunday's game, Richardson said on the Panthers' website that he plans to sell the teamfollowing the NFL season.

The Panthers tweeted photos of Richardson embracing some of the players in the locker room following the team's 31-26 loss. Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was emotional talking about how much the players "owe Jerry Richardson." Kuechly was drafted by the Panthers in 2012. Click here to view.

Before the Queen City sees a warm up, it’ll be in for more freezing temperatures and rain, causing concern over icy roads. A band of rain tracked from Kentucky down to Tennessee as it made its way east towards the Carolinas.

First Warn Storm Team’s Larry Sprinkle said light rain will be headed into the NBC Charlotte viewing area late morning and early afternoon.

Sprinkle forecasted the areas of higher elevation, particularly the mountains, to have the biggest chance of being affected by freezing rain. The foothills are under a 60 percent chance of freezing rain Monday. A winter weather advisory was issued for Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Iredell, Lincoln and Watauga counties Sunday night. Click here for full forecast.

Who won big at this year's 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, honoring the best film and TV in 2017? Check out the list of winners (in bold) and nominees. This story will be updated throughout the night. Click here for the full list.

Fire crews are responding to a fire at Trump Tower in Midtown, Manhattan, according to multiple media reports. The fire started just before 7:00AM, at the building where Donald Trump lived before moving into the White House. The cause of the fire is unclear. No injuries or evacuations have been reported.

This is a developing story, and will be updated. Click here for the latest.

Officials tell NBC Charlotte that police arrested a woman who was wanted in connection with a body that was found near Crowders Mountain in December 2017. Officials say 27-year-old Doris Alvarado-Peraza, who was wanted for first-degree murder, was arrested in Southeast Georgia.

Officials tell NBC Charlotte that Gaston County police are awaiting extradition. On December 22, Gaston County police responded to a call on Sawbill Lane in Gastonia to investigate reports of a body found in the neighborhood. Officers located the body of 28-year-old Miguel Angel Valle Romero. Following investigations, police determined that Alvarado-Peraza was an acquaintance of Romero.

Anyone with information on the incident or Alvarado-Peraza is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

