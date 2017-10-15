5 things you need to know Monday

We're just three weeks out from the South Carolina Gubernatorial primary election and Governor McMaster is up against a handful of candidates. But what the other governor hopefuls don't have is President Trump in their corner.

President Trump will visit and speak in Greenville, South Carolina in support of McMaster in his second trip to the Palmetto state since taking office. And while thousands are planning on attending, several groups also plan to protest including the Greenville Black Lives Matter group.

Activist groups from across the state are expected to demonstrate against the president at Greenville's Falls Park. According to one Facebook page for several protests groups, protests are set to begin at 5:30 p.m., an hour before Trump will take the podium. Click here to learn more.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a 59-year-old was hit and killed early Monday morning in the Plaza Midwood area.

Authorities said a 2012 GMC SUV driven by 46-year-old Frank Lee McCorey was traveling north on The Plaza around 12:15 a.m. As the GMC entered the 1300 block of The Plaza, Charles White stepped into the roadway, began crossing the street and was struck by the GMC.

Officers were called to the scene and found White in the roadway. He was in transport to the hospital, but was pronounced deceased at 12:32 a.m. while in the ambulance.

3. Did you file for a tax extension? Today is the day.

Whether due to missing paperwork or plain procrastination, you might be among the millions who filed for a six-month tax extension in April.

Monday marks the deadline for filing that 2016 return, however, and failure to meet that could mean serious consequences. If you owe the IRS any money, you'll face a late filing penalty equal to 5% of the tax you owe per month, up to a maximum penalty of 25%. Those who don't owe the IRS money face no real penalty for filing late — just don't expect any refunds to arrive on time, either.

High Point is known as the “furniture capital of the world,” so it’s a perfect fit to find Drew and Jonathan Scott of HGTV’s Property Brothers walking along Main Street.

“Anybody who is anyone right now in the furniture business descends on High Point right now,” Jonathan Scott said. “It's great way for us to interact and find out what customers want all over the country.”

With a new book out titled “It Takes Two” and the Scott Living furniture line out, the brothers stood backstage Saturday before a keynote speech to 600 attendees and gave us five things you may not know about them, click here to read what them.

The friend of a man who was punched on-camera during a Panthers game that has since gone viral is speaking out on the incident.

Gene Serba said he and his friend were attending Thursday night's Eagles-Panthers game when they got into an argument with two Panthers fans in front of them. Serba said 26-year-old Kyle Maraghy and his girlfriend stood up during the entire game, blocking his friend's view. He said the four of them exchanged insults and curse words before Serba said Maraghy sucker-punched his friend.

"I was almost shocked that it happened," Serba said over FaceTime. "No way, shape or form did I even think that was going to happen."

