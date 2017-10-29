5 things you need to know Monday

The UNC Charlotte professor facing multiple charges in relation to sexual exploitation of a minor will face a judge for the first time Monday.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Lewis Herman-Smith, 55, was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

UNCC released the following statement following Herman-Smith’s arrest: UNC Charlotte has just been made aware of the arrest and is currently reviewing the charges. In the meantime, Robert Herman-Smith is being immediately suspended from the University.

According to his bio on the school’s website, Herman-Smith worked in the school’s College of Health and Human Services and was an associate professor and MSW Program Director. Click here to see Herman-Smith's mugshot.

The Carolinas are starting their week off with some cold temperatures. A freeze warning is for NBC Charlotte's entire viewing area until 10 a.m. Monday morning.

The good news is that this will be the coldest morning for this week in the Carolinas, with lows expected to be in the upper 30s to low 40s Tuesday morning. Winds have calmed locally but the mountains are seeing gusts over 30 mph, making the wind chill around 12 degrees.

As for those commuting to work or school Monday morning, First Warn Storm Meteorologist Sarah Fortner said it's important to keep in mind bridges ice before roadways. Click here for full forecast.

Republicans and Democrats wait anxiously for details that could come as soon as Monday about potential charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russia's interference in the presidential election and possible collusion with President Trump's associates.

Reports surfaced Friday that a grand jury approved the first charges in the federal investigation. Yet it was unclear who had been charged, and with what. Trump appeared ready for the other shoe to drop, taking to Twitter on Sunday to denounce the investigation.

Parents, listen up. There’s a new item on the market that looks like innocent candy, but is actually infused with a chemical compound originating in cannabis. CBD candies are legal to sell because they don’t have THC, which is what gives marijuana its psychoactive effect.

But people are worried these candies will land in the hands of kids come Halloween. They look like any other candy with colorful packaging. The only thing distinguishing them is a set of three tiny letters on the wrapper. The treats pack a powerful treat.

“My kids will not be eating this candy for Halloween,” said Linda Miller.

The candy has become a nightmare for state drug enforcement agencies as Halloween draws near. The colorful packaging, the flavors, all designed to mask the potent ingredient found in the snacks. CBD is one of more than 100 chemical compounds found in cannabis. It’s not psychoactive like THC, but it’s known to give users a relaxing feeling. Click here for more information.

Cam Newton threw for 154 yards and one touchdown and Carolina's defense didn't allow a TD for the second straight week, helping the Panthers snap a two-game losing streak with a 17-3 victory over the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Newton rebounded from a subpar performance in a 14-point road loss to the Chicago Bears, leading a 17-play, 82-yard TD drive that consumed more eight minutes of the opening quarter, then completed three passes to Christian McCaffrey to set up a field goal for a 10-0 halftime lead. Click here for more.

