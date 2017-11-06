5 things you need to know

Shalane Flanagan won the 47th New York City Marathon on Sunday, becoming the first able-bodied American to win the women's event in 40 years.

UNC Chapel Hill tweeted a congratulations message to the alum following her big win. Miki Gorman won the event in both 1976 and 1977.

Flanagan posted an unofficial time of 2 hours, 26 minutes, 53 seconds. Kenyan Mary Keitany, who had won in New York in each of the past three years and set a world record in April, finished second.

The marathon was run against the backdrop of heightened security after a terrorist attack earlier in the week killed eight people on a bike path in the city. The race was described as a “very-well policed event, with many layers of security,” said New York Police Department Chief Carlos Gomez.

It was Flanagan's first marathon of the year following a left hip injury in January. The Massachusettes native said earlier that if she were to win her first major marathon on Sunday, it could be her last 26.2-mile race at age 36. New York City is also where her marathon career began. She placed second in her debut in 2010. Click here to see photos of Flanagan crossing the finish line.

There's no doubt pastors across the country are beginning to question the security and safety of their churches following Sunday morning's mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said 26 people were dead after a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church. Now churchgoers in Charlotte are having to react to yet another massacre.

"You're not afraid to go into any sanctuary given what's going on?" asked NBC Charlotte Defender Mark Boyle.

"Not at all," said one local resident. "I don't feel like a person of faith should have to worry. The concern is there because we are human, the concern is there." Click here to continue reading.

Police are investigating a crash involving three vehicles that caused serious delays Monday morning in northwest Charlotte.

The initial crash occurred around 3 a.m. when a car was rear-ended on WT Harris Boulevard and Technology Drive. Immediately after the first wreck, some occupants of the vehicles got out while other stayed inside the cars. Then, authorities said a third vehicle came to the intersection and rear-ended the vehicle that caused the first accident.

Three people were transported by Medic to the hospital. One was listed in critical condition. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in both collision, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers were investigating following the incident.

On September 25, Jaren Stewart, the vice president of Clemson University's student government, was among a dozen students to sit for the Pledge of Allegiance at a student senate meeting. The students chose to sit in protest of racial injustice on campus and across the nation, Stewart said.

A little over a month later, Stewart faces possible impeachment with a campaign to remove him from office fully underway.

"This is social lynching, in a way," Stewart said. "There’s a deeper systemic issue in which people are choosing what they want to hear, choosing what they want to believe exists and that’s why sitting for the pledge was so important."

Stewart, who is black and a junior at Clemson, said days after he sat for the Pledge of Allegiance, a photo of a Clemson University incident report involving himself was published online and became the basis of student senator Miller Hoffman's effort to call for an impeachment trial. He said allegations brought up during an effort to approve an impeachment trial against him are "not true" and the push to oust him is a reflection of racism on campus. Click here to continue reading.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a suspect is on the run after stealing a pickup truck with two children inside Sunday night.

According to CMPD, an adult male and female were at a Quick Trip Express on Clanton Road a little before 5:30 p.m. and was inside the business when a suspect stole their dark gray 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was left running in the parking lot. Inside the truck were the victims' two sons, who are nine and 13 years old. CMPD said the 9-year-old immediately jumped out of the vehicle and the 13-year-old did the same a short time later as the truck traveled south along South Tryon Street. Neither boys were injured from jumping out of the truck.

The suspect is described as a black man, believed to be in his 20s. He was seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans. He is also described as having a medium build with a short afro haircut. The North Carolina license plate on the vehicle is EHL-1426. Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

