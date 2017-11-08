5 things you need to know Wednesday

It's feeling like winter in the Queen City but temperatures are cold nationwide!

"That cold air is here and it's going to be around awhile," First Warn Storm Team's Larry Sprinkle said.

The Charlotte-area is expected to see some showers Wednesday & Thursday with temperatures in the low 50s. Click here for the full forecast.

Democrat Vi Lyles will be the first African American woman elected as Charlotte's mayor.

Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles defeated Republican candidate and City Councilman Kenny Smith after Smith conceded Tuesday night. Smith called Lyles shortly after 9 p.m. to concede. She will become the city's seventh mayor in nine years.

"Today's an important day because today we made history," Lyles said at her watch party at the Park Expo. "And isn't that what we want for our future? Isn't that what we want for our children?"

Meanwhile, at Smith's watch party in SouthPark, Tuesday's runner-up was complimentary of Charlotte's mayor-elect, citing Lyles' experience in Charlotte's city government. "Vi's been around for many years," Smith said. "She knows how the city works."

The defeated Republican went on to say that he believes Lyles will do a "good job" as Charlotte's mayor. Click here to read more on Lyles' hopes and plans for the future of Charlotte.

Mecklenburg County voters approved Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' $922 million bond package.

With 114 of 195 precincts reported, over 73 percent of voters said yes while about 26 percent said no Tuesday night. School officials said approval of the bond will allow CMS to relieve 20 schools of overcrowding and ultimately pay for 17 new schools. Click here for more information.

4. A year after Trump's stunning presidential election win

Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary since Donald Trump upset Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. While some things remain the same from last year’s campaign, such as Trump’s critiques of the establishment and his Twitter habits, he has also quickly made his mark in Washington.

Trump has shaped the GOP in his image, changing it to a party of cultural warfare and one that puts “America First,” and has used the term “fake news” to alienate the mainstream media in a way that has not been seen since Richard Nixon. A constant among this change though, are his tweets. Since becoming president, Trump has tweeted 2,461 times (including retweets and deleted tweets), averaging to six to seven tweets per day in office.

Two Hillsborough police officers went out of their way to lend a helping hand to a mom after they arrested her for stealing. On Saturday, Corporal Keith Bradshaw and Officer Candace Spragins got a call about a larceny at Food Lion. Through security video, the officers tracked down a woman who authorities said stole $36 worth of food.

The officers told WNCN, the mother said she was hungry and had not had any food in the house for three days and stole so she could feed her three adopted children. Corporal Keith Bradshaw said after arresting her they looked in her fridge and saw it was bare. Even though officers still had to charge her with misdemeanor larceny, they decided to turn this into a positive outcome, especially for the children involved.

The arresting officers decided to buy the mother $140 worth of groceries so she could feed her family. Click here to continue reading.

