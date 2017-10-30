5 things you need to know

Before your kids hit the streets to trick or treat this Halloween, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office will be finishing up what it's calling Operation Watchful Eye.

For nearly a week prior to Halloween, deputies have been verifying the addresses of 887 registered sex offenders across Mecklenburg County.

Deputies have been knocking on doors of sex offenders to verify their addresses, particularly in west Charlotte where NBC Charlotte found a majority of sex offenders in the county live. Click here for a break down of zip code statistics in our area.

A woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, careless/reckless driving and speeding following a fatal crash Monday night.

Authorities were called to the 2700 block of Freedom Drive at Alleghany Street to investigate a car crash around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a white Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck and gray Suzuki SX4 involved in the accident. The driver of the Suzuki was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Neither the driver or passenger of the Chevrolet were injured.

Following an investigation, authorities said the driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 44-year-old Kianna Yanee Cockfield, was traveling northwest on Freedom Drive towards I-85 at a high rate of speed. Click here for more info.

Enjoy some free stuff (besides the candy) this Halloween!

Here's a full list of freebies and deals in the Charlotte area for the spooky holiday. Click here for full list.

In response to Russia’s use of social media to influence the 2016 presidential election, Facebook, Google and Twitter will all testify on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

According to planned testimony by Facebook's general counsel, as many as 126 million people may have seen material posted by a Russian troll farm under fake Facebook identities between 2015 and 2017. Previously Facebook said 10 million people saw Russia-linked advertising sought to sway U.S. voters. Social media companies are under pressure to respond to demands by lawmakers that they follow the same regulations on political ads as advertisers in newspapers, radio and television currently do.

A local woman is alive after a Good Samaritan saved the day in Davidson Saturday.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene of a collapsed jogger that stopped breathing, the victim was already receiving CPR from the Good Samaritan.

Experts say your chances of surviving cardiac arrest are better than ever. The 40-year-old female jogger collapsed on Concord Road in Davidson at around 9 a.m. on Saturday. Another woman jumped in to help by starting CPR before emergency crews arrived.

The flashing lights can’t be everywhere, but experts say bystanders who know CPR are making up ground.

“I’ve been doing this for 35 years and it was a rarity initially, now you’re seeing it a lot more,” said Don Overcash, an operations supervisor with MEDIC.

