5 things you need to know Saturday

Hurricane Nate sent U.S. Gulf Coast residents scrambling to prepare as hurricane warnings covered the region.

Hurricane Nate was upgraded to a Category 1 storm late Friday. As of 5 a.m. ET, Nate was located about 345 miles south-southeast of the Mississippi River, moving north-northwest at 22 mph with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

Click here to see how the Carolinas will be impacted.

President Donald Trump is allowing more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women by claiming religious or moral objections, issuing new rules Friday that take another step in rolling back the Obama health care law.

Employers with religious or moral qualms will also be able to cover some birth control methods, and not others.

Two soldiers are dead and six are injured following a crash on Fort Jackson late Friday afternoon.

The accident happened while the soldiers were in a military vehicle and troop formation.

Fort Jackson released this statement:

"A tragic accident involving a military vehicle and a troop formation, here, late this afternoon, resulted in the deaths of two Soldiers and injured six others, two critically.

Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the soldiers we lost today and to the families of the injured, they represent the best of our Nation and we will endeavor to support all those affected through this difficult time" said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson

Dozens gathered in uptown Friday night to remember the victims of Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas and to call on Congress to take action.

"My heart is with those people in Las Vegas because I know firsthand what kind of pain they're going through," said Sharon Risher. Risher knows the devastation of losing family to tragedy.

Her mother and two cousins were gunned down at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston when Dylan Roof opened fire on nine black parishioners.

Friday, she lit a candle for her family and for the 58 people she didn’t know, who lost their lives in Las Vegas, in what’s become the deadliest mass shooting in the United States.

Comedian Ralphie May has died at 45, his representative, Stacey Pokluda, confirmed to USA TODAY.

His body was found Friday morning at a private residence in Las Vegas, where he had a residency at Harrah's Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

Pokluda said May had performed there Thursday night after having had to cancel several dates to recover from pneumonia, which had plagued him for weeks.

© 2017 WCNC.COM