5 things you need to know Saturday

President Trump signed into law a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul package he called a "bill for the middle class and a bill for jobs" on Friday.

Corporations, Trump said, "are literally going wild" about the reductions in the business tax rate.

Trump said media coverage spurred him to move up a signing ceremony planned for early next year.

"I didn't want you folks to say I wasn't keeping my promise" to sign the bill by the holidays, he said. "Every one of the networks was saying 'Will he keep his promise? Will he sign it by Christmas?'"

So Trump said he told his staff: "Get it ready, we have to sign it now."

The Thomas fire earned its place in history Friday when it reached 273,400 acres in its 19-day run from Santa Paula north toward Santa Barbara and east to Fillmore.

Ventura County's fire outpaced the Cedar fire in San Diego County, which stretched 273,246 acres in 2003, and Thomas isn't done yet. The blaze is at 65% containment as of Friday night, according to Cal Fire.

The urgent manhunt continues for the person who shot two little boys in west Charlotte Thursday.

The 9- and 11-year-old boys were sleeping in their beds during the shooting at an apartment on Leak Street. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are now offering a $5,000 reward in the case, urging any witnesses to come forward.

Police said it happened around 2 a.m. Thursday when someone went up to the window of the apartment and shot each of them twice.

If you have any information about the case call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. All calls are anonymous.

A Gaston County firefighter was severely burned while battling a house fire Friday night.

According to Gaston Communications, the firefighter was working a house fire in the 1600 block of Atkins Place in Gastonia when he suffered burns on his leg. The Gaston County Fire Marshal said the firefighter suffered possible second-degree burns. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

The holiday travel season is upon us and many are taking airplanes -- but beware! Sneaky germs are all about and we want to help you avoid them!

