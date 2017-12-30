5 things you need to know Saturday

Police are searching for the person they said vandalized a local cemetery.

The senseless and disrespectful crime has sparked outrage after several tombstones were toppled and others were broken on Rozzelle's Ferry Road.

A woman who asked to remain anonymous said she also noticed the vandalism while driving by the cemetery.

“Very disrespectful, the utmost disrespect,” she said. “Maybe put up cameras, so you catch those doing that type of thing.”

So far, no arrests have been made. Police say they’re actively investigating the case.

The holiday Christmas shopping rush is still in full swing and police are warning shoppers to keep their personal items close.

Several thefts have been reported from SouthPark Mall in late December. Some of the victims have been children.

“When little children leave their stuff on accident people will probably take it,” said 8-year-old Kira Nerell, who learned that lesson the hard way Thursday.

Police say this is a popular time for thefts at stores and malls, so shoppers should be extra vigilant.

York County officials are putting residents on alert about a scam that’s causing people to pay thousands of dollars.

Suspects are posing as City of Rock Hill employees, calling customers and demanding an immediate payment on bogus water bills.

Tuesday, the owner of Papa Murphy’s Pizza was swindled out of $3,000.

“I checked the number and it was the City of Rock Hill Water Department, so that made it believable.”

The City of Rock Hill tweeted out a warning which said, “These calls are NOT from the City. If concerned about disconnection, call 803-329-5500.”

Puerto Rico authorities said Friday that nearly half of power customers in the U.S. territory still lack electricity more than three months after Hurricane Maria, sparking outrage among islanders who accuse the government of mismanaging its response to the Category 4 storm.

Officials said 55 percent of the nearly 1.5 million customers have power, marking the first time the government has provided that statistic since Maria hit on Sept. 20 with winds of up to 154 mph. Officials had previously reported only power generation, which stands at nearly 70 percent of pre-storm levels.

Temperatures across the Carolinas are expected to remain well below average throughout the weekend as a blast of Arctic air made its way into the area.

Unlike the usual Carolina cold snap, this one's expected to hang around for some time.

"Cold is the story," said Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich. "The thing about this cold snap, yes it does get this cold every winter, but the difference is the length of it. Probably the longest cold snap we've had in a couple of winters."

Those frigid temperatures could see several whole days below freezing next week, which could provide the coldest stretch since the 2014-15 winter.

