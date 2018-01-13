5 things you need to know Saturday January 13

1. Cold temperatures are back. How long will they last?

The warmer temperatures were nice while they lasted but winter is back in the Carolinas. Temperatures across the Charlotte area were almost 30 degrees colder Saturday morning than Friday. With the wind chill coming in from the west, temperatures in the upper 30s felt much colder.

"The wind chill reading (in Charlotte) is 33 degrees," First Warn Meteorologist John Wendel said.

The cold temperatures are expected to stick through the weekend. Saturday temperatures are expected to only peak at the low 40s. But on the bright side (literally), the rain from Friday has moved out and sunny skies are expected to remain until later in the week.

"For the middle part of the week a little weather system is coming down from the northwest," Wendel said. "Wednesday morning it is possible we could see a little snow across our area."

Only a few computer models indicate snow for the Charlotte area, Wendel explained. Nevertheless, there is a chance of about 30 to 40 percent. Whether or not the Queen City will see snow, we will be feeling chilly. Temperatures are expected to remain well below the average range of 50 degrees throughout the weekend and coming week.

"By next week we'll start to see a warm up but it looks like a cold week of weather for the Carolinas," Wendel said. Click here for your FULL First Warn Forecast.

2. Several people shot, including suspects, in Ballantyne area

Several people are in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds following a shooting that occurred just outside the Ballantyne area Friday night. The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 11000 block of Kingston Place Drive.

CMPD said three male victims in a car outside an apartment complex were approached by two male suspects with guns. Multiple physical confrontations happened, resulting in both suspects being shot and seeking medical treatment in the hospital. For a full rundown of the incident, click here.

3. Report: Thomas Davis will retire after 2018

It's hard to imagine the Carolina Panthers without Thomas Davis, but fans of the team might have to get used to that thought.

Davis told NFL.com's Brook Cersosimo that he will retire after the 2018 season, which will be his 13th. The linebacker turns 35 in March, and has battled back from three ACL tears. On Monday cleaning out his locker after the Panthers 31-26 Wild Card loss to New Orleans, Davis indicated he would be competing for playing time with Shaq Thompson in 2018.

"I'm pretty sure coming back next year it'll be in a reduced role," Davis said. "Shaq has earned the right."

Davis played in and started 15 games this season, only missing Carolina's Dec. 24 game against Tampa Bay while serving a suspension for an illegal hit in the previous week's game. But he also admitted this week to playing with a rib injury for much of the season.

"This was a tough year for me," Davis said. "Dealing with a bunch of injuries and not being able to go out there and perform like I know I'm capable of performing until the last couple of weeks of the season." Click here for the full article.

4. Shootout at CMPD headquarters could lead to new security

A shootout Thursday night in the parking lot of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police headquarters could result in security changes. One officer, identified as Casey Shue, was shot once in the leg but is expected to be okay. The suspect, 23-year old Jonathan Bennett, was shot by other officers and killed.

Bennett had been the subject of a manhunt since Thursday afternoon when he allegedly shot and killed his 23-year old girlfriend, Brittany White, in west Charlotte. Police said Bennett took their infant daughter when he fled the scene on Carlyle Drive. The baby was later found unharmed at Bennett's grandmother's house. Click here to continue reading.

5. New surveillance video shows Plaza Midwood cold case murder victim

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police released new surveillance video in the case of a young woman who was murdered in the fall of 2016. Investigators said the footage shows Ketie Jones walking along The Plaza in Charlotte shortly before she was shot and killed.

The 26-year-old's body was found on the Plaza in October of 2016. There have been no arrests in her murder. If you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or head to the website. A cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest. Click here to watch the surveillance.

