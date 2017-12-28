5 things you need to know Thursday, December 28

Arctic air is heading to the Carolinas. While chances of end-of-the-week snow continue to decrease as of Wednesday evening, First Warn Storm Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said one thing for sure is that everyone in the Carolinas will feel the cold air this week.

"Insanely cold air is heading to the south," Panovich said.

First Warn Storm Meteorologist Sarah Fortner said a cold front will pass the Carolinas Wednesday night and early into Thursday morning. Don't forget your jacket! Click here for the full forecast.

When the clock strikes midnight early Monday morning, a new law will go into effect in the Tar Heel state.

The Strengthen Opioid Misuse Prevent Act, or STOP Act for 2018, is attempting to tackle the opioid crisis that kills about three people every day from drug overdoses in North Carolina. State lawmakers hope the reduction will keep patients from getting hooked on the drugs and to reduce the supply from getting on the streets and out of the hands of children and teens. Click here for details.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg authorities are investigating following an officer-involved shooting that left one injured Wednesday night.

The incident began in the area of I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard in Fort Mill around 10:15 p.m. when officers spotted a stolen vehicle and determined the driver was a fugitive. When police pulled over the suspect, they said he rammed his vehicle into several police cruisers and another car. That's when an officer fired his weapon, hitting the driver in the hand. Click here to continue reading.

With the calendar soon turning over to 2018, NBC Charlotte is taking a look back at the 10 biggest local stories from the year that was 2017.

From a Charlotte couple who lost their two children in a car accident to welcoming twins this summer to an elementary school teacher's handshakes that went viral, there were plenty of smiles, tears, and laughter in the Queen City.

Click here for the 10 most clicked-on stories from WCNC.com this year.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a woman who is wanted in connection with a body that was found near Crowders Mountain Friday afternoon.

Gaston County Police are searching for 27-year-old Doris Alvarado-Peraza, who is wanted for first-degree murder. Her last known address was in the 1400 block of Kentland Lane in Charlotte, according to police.

On December 22, Gaston County Police responded to a call on Sawbill Lane in Gastonia to investigate reports of a body found in the neighborhood. Officers located the body of 28-year-old Miguel Angel Valle Romero. Following investigations, police determined that Alvarado-Peraza was an acquaintance of Romero.

Anyone with information on the incident or Alvarado-Peraza is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000. Click here to view a photo.

