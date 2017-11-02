5 things you need to know Thursday

Authorities are asking the public to be on alert for an escaped inmate in North Carolina. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy contacted the head office to alert Michael Calloway, 42, had escaped during a transport.

Authorities said Calloway took off somewhere around 117 Henderson Road in Asheville. He is believed to be in the Hendersonville Road/Deerfield area. Calloway is described as a white male with a long reddish beard, salt and pepper hair, blue eyes. He stands at 6'1" and weighs around 175 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at 828-250-6670. Click here to view a photo.

A man nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire with a handgun, killing two men and a woman before fleeing in a car on Wednesday night, according to Colorado authorities.

The shooting appears random and there are no indications that it was an act of terror, said Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila.

"This is a very heinous act," Avila said. "We don't know exactly what the motive of the person was, but it was certainly a terrible act."

Two men died inside the Walmart, which is about 10 miles north of Denver in a busy shopping center. The woman died later at a hospital. Authorities did not immediately release any other information about the victims.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a road rage shooting that occurred along I-77 northbound Tuesday night, less than 12 hours after a similar incident occurred along I-85 in Belmont.

The victim, Joey, said he was driving near Remount Road when he happened to merge into the far right lane at the same time as another driver.

"He thought I was cutting him off and started tailgating me real bad," Joey said. He said the driver then pulled up beside him and made eye contact with him."I just see a flash in his hands." Click here to continue reading.

House Republicans are expected to release the text of its sweeping tax overhaul bill Thursday, a day later than planned. The rollout was originally set for Wednesday, but the bill was delayed a day to give lawmakers more time to decide what should be in it.

Some GOP lawmakers have objected to plans to eliminate deductions for local property and income taxes, as well as proposals to limit pre-tax contributions to 401(k) retirement plans. President Trump has said the bill will primarily benefit the middle class, but the definition of "middle class" is tough to pin down. Here are five things to look for in the Republican tax overhaul plan.

It may be early November, but Santa has already been to the Biltmore. He was in his place at the front of the horse-drawn carriage bringing a 37-foot Fraser fir to the entrance Wednesday.

The annual tree-raising, beneath the 70-foot ceiling of the great home's banquet hall, serves not only as Biltmore's kickoff for the sacred season, but as Western North Carolina's as well. Holiday markets and amusements begin dotting the mountains this weekend, and the downtown Asheville Christmas parade is just over two weeks away. Click here to see the pictures from yesterday's celebration.

