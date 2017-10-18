5 things you need to know Thursday

President Donald Trump's decision to halt federal payments to insurers under the Affordable Care Act will cause premiums on Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina health plans purchased through the HealthCare.gov marketplace to increase by an average 14.1 percent next year, the company said Wednesday.

The government has been reimbursing insurers for "cost-sharing reductions," or CSRs, they pay out to people with low to modest incomes to defray the cost of co-pays and deductibles, but the Trump administration said those payments would stop immediately because the government lacks the congressional approval needed to pay them. Click here for full story.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order on Wednesday in an effort to prohibit discrimination in government agencies and government contracts in the Tar Heel State.

The order prohibits discrimination in his administration on the grounds of race, color ethnicity, sex, National Guard or veteran status, sexual orientation and gender identity in employment. The order also requires those doing business with the state to do the same. Click here to learn more.

Authorities in Henderson County arrested a Food Lion executive Wednesday in connection with an alleged sex crime against a minor. According to the Hendersonville Police Department, Paul Robert Lacroix, 54, of Concord, was charged with conspiracy to commit a first-degree statutory sex offense. He was given a $100,00 bond.

A Food Lion spokesperson confirmed to NBC Charlotte that he was the Vice President of Pricing. The grocery store chain issued the following statement to NBC Charlotte Wednesday evening:

Food Lion was recently made aware of the situation involving Paul LaCroix today. He was suspended immediately from the organization, pending further investigation.

The city of Charlotte sent off its proposal to Amazon in Seattle, hoping to be chosen as the location for Amazon's planned second headquarters.

Charlotte is one of more than 100 cities hoping to be selected because of what landing the project would mean. It is estimated the second headquarters would bring in 50,000 new jobs and provide a $5 billion shot in the arm to the economy of the area that is eventually selected. Amazons says it needs some 8 million square feet of office space for its new second headquarters. Ronnie Bryant of the Charlotte Regional Partnership that has put Charlotte's proposal together says that's no problem.

"We have 22 different sites that we have put in our proposal," Bryant said.

Bryant would not name specific locations, but the planned River District near Charlotte Douglas International Airport was just approved for 8 million square feet of office space. Bryant said Charlotte's proposal runs about 100 pages in length .

Former president Barack Obama is set to return to the campaign trail Thursday for the first time since leaving the White House. The 44th U.S. president is scheduled to attend a rally in Richmond for Virginia's Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam.

Since leaving office, Obama has mostly remained out of politics, but hasn't shied away from criticizing President Trump and Republicans when it comes to rollbacks of his signature policies such as Obamacare. Earlier this month, Trump tweeted his support for Northam's Republican opponent, Ed Gillespie.

Happy News Bonus: NC woman wants to open dog kennel with $1M lottery win

A North Carolina plans on rescuing dogs with her $1 million lottery win. Diamond Campbell of Kinston says she has dreamed of opening a dog kennel, and now that dream can come true.

"We came up with the idea about two years ago," said Campbell, a cashier. "We've been developing the idea since. Now we can actually do it."

Campbell bought a 50X The Cash scratch-off ticket at Tony's Friendly Mart on North Martin Luther King Drive in Kinston. Click here for full story.

