5 things you need to know Thursday

From the post-Super Bowl 50 tantrum to the recent incident with Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has a long history of clashing with the media.

On Sunday, Newton committed three turnovers against the Chicago Bears (to be fair, only one was his fault) and the offense only managed to score three points all game. Newton’s frustration with his team’s performance spilled out during today’s press conference.

When Newton was asked about the lack of chunk yardage his offense is generating this season, Newton said “next question” and then abruptly ended his presser, storming off the stage. While Newton’s reaction to a harmless question was over the top, it’s not hard to understand why he’s so frustrated.

It's feeling chilly across from North Carolina's high country to foothills Thursday!

Frost advisories were in place Thursday morning in Morganton, Shelby, Gastonia, Lincolnton, Hickory, Statesville, Taylorsville, Salisbury and Concord. Mountain communities woke up to freeze warnings including Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk, Newland, Cranberry and Roaring Creek.

The Charlotte-area also awoke to near freezing temperatures in the mid 40s. Temperatures are expected to warm throughout the day Thursday, as they are expected to remain chilly reaching to the mid to low 60s. Click here for the First Warn Storm Team's full forecast.

Police say the body found under a bridge last week in Fort Mill was a young Charlotte mother who was pregnant with a second child. Her boyfriend is now charged with her death and the death of the unborn child and is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Thursday afternoon.

The victim was identified by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police as 23-year-old Natalie Merrick. Merrick lived with her boyfriend, Mahmood Bhatti, who is now charged with two counts of murder.

They shared a townhome on Via Romano Drive in Charlotte, where they lived with an earlier child they had together. The body of Merrick was found last Thursday on Dobys Bridge Road in Fort Mill. Click here for full story.

President Trump will order his health secretary to declare the opioid crisis a public health emergency Thursday — but will stop short of declaring a more sweeping state of national emergency, aides said.

In an address from the White House, Trump will also try to rally the nation to a growing epidemic that claimed 64,000 American lives last year, and will advocate for a sustained national effort to end to the addiction crisis. Trump first promised to declare a national emergency to combat the crisis in August. His decision to go with a more measured response, a public health emergency demonstrates the complexity of an opioid crisis that's still growing through an ever-evolving cycle of addiction, from prescription pain pills to illegal heroin to the lethal fentanyl.

Thousands of classified files on the JFK assassination, scheduled to be released Thursday, could reveal details of assassin Lee Harvey Oswald's trip to Mexico City just two months before he fatally shot President John F. Kennedy in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.

The documents could be embarrassing to prominent Mexicans, who may have provided information to the CIA and other U.S. agencies in the days before and after the assassination, said Kennedy assassination expert and author Gerald Posner. The documents, contained in more than 3,000 files, were to be released automatically by Oct. 26 under the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992, barring presidential intervention. President Trump tweeted Saturday he'd allow the release. Click here for what to expect.

