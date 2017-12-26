5 things you need to know Tuesday

The arctic air is heading to the southeast, including the Carolinas.

"One thing we know for sure about the forecast this week is that it's going to be cold," said First Warn Storm Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich. "Coldest days we'll see since last winter."

Panovich said chances of winter weather hitting the Carolinas will increase for Thursday night into Friday night. He said the Carolinas may see a mix of ice, snow, sleet and rain.

A North Carolina state trooper was injured following a crash in west Charlotte Monday evening.

Officials told NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene a state trooper was responding to a nonemergency traffic call. As the state trooper was on his way, a white Honda Civic with a South Carolina license passed the state trooper.

The Honda Civic was reportedly going well above the speed limit, officials said. As the state trooper attempted a traffic stop on the Honda Civic, the suspect vehicle drove recklessly, putting other vehicles in traffic at a risk of an accident.

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

The U.S. Mission to the United Nations said on Sunday that the U.N.'s 2018-2019 budget would be slashed by over $285 million. The mission said reductions would also be made to the U.N.'s management and support functions.

The announcement didn't make clear the entire amount of the budget or specify what effect the cut would have on the U.S. contribution.

Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the hit 1965 film, "The Sound of Music," has died. She was 68.

Her son, actor Ryan Urich, told Variety that his mother died late Sunday in Frankford, Ontario. She recently had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

"She was an actress, a ballerina and loved living her life to the fullest," Urich said.

Menzies-Urich played Louisa von Trapp, the third-oldest of the seven von Trapp children, in the film adaptation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical that starred Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.

For a generation, gift cards have been the holiday present of last resort -- the thing to buy when nothing comes to mind.

This year, however, givers have more to worry about than whether the gift card will get shoved in the back of a drawer.

The bigger issue is whether a gift card will become worthless if it involves a retailer that filed for bankruptcy protection. The retail industry saw a rash of bankruptcy filings as it lost sales to online retailers this past year -- and that could only get worse in 2018.

