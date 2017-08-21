5 things you need to know Tuesday

Have you seen her? That's what the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking the public in their attempt to find a missing teenager.

According to CMPD, 19-year-old Archiana Flemming was last seen around Monday at 8 p.m. Her last known location was the Family Dollar store on the 2000 block of North Graham Street with an unknown man.

Police specified that the man isn't suspected of committing a crime, but they are hoping to reveal his identity in an attempt to locate Flemming.

2. Carolinians celebrate the solar eclipse

Millions had their eyes to the sky Monday to get a glimpse of the total solar eclipse.

The moon's shadow raced along a 70-mile-wide path from Oregon through Columbia, South Carolina. Charlotte reached its max coverage of 98 percent at 2:42 p.m. Many witnesses told NBC Charlotte the eclipse lived up to the hype and lots celebrated with a brewski at local Charlotte breweries.

PHOTOS: Carolinians watching the solar eclipse

Couldn't get enough? Watch the International Space Station fly across the sun during the eclipse.

Did you damage your eyes during the eclipse? Check this grid to find out.

3. Trump heads to Phoenix for rally

President Trump is heading to Phoenix Tuesday, whether locals want him there or not. Phoenix leaders asked Trump to postpone the campaign-style rally due to fears that the president will pardon controversial former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

The move would come during a critical time as Trump faces criticism for blaming "both sides" for violence in Charlottesville. Arpaio was convicted of criminal contempt for refusing to stop immigration patrols, which were often considered racial profiling.

RELATED: Trump renews Afghan war commitment, sees no speedy exit

A national debate regarding NASCAR and the Confederate flag was sparked last week following a race in Tennessee. Major media outlets like ESPN and USA Today are highlighting the issue after Confederate flags were seen flying at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

The debate comes as people continue to grieve the deadly situation in Charlottesville.

Officials from the 25th Infantry Division have released the names of five missing soldiers afther the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Hawaii.

First Lt. Kathryn Bailey, of Hope Mills, North Carolina, was among those missing.

Bailey was an aviation officer who was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, according to a press release from the U.S. Army.

