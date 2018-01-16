5 things you need to know Tuesday, January 16

Four York County law enforcement officers were shot early Tuesday morning.

York County deputies responded to a domestic violence call around 10:10 p.m. Monday evening at 3042 Farrier Lane outside the city of York. According to officials, before law enforcement arrived on scene the suspect had fled on foot from the home. York County K9 units were called to help find the suspect.

Shortly after the K9 units began their track, just after 1 a.m., the suspect fired shots. A K9 unit officer was struck. The officer was transported by a fellow deputy in his patrol car to Carolinas Medical Center. As the search continued, shots were again fired at 3:30 a.m. where three more officers were struck. Two of the officers shot were taken to CMC Main by helicopter and the third taken by ground.

Officials identified the suspect as 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall. He also sustained gunshot wounds and was taken into custody, York County officials said.Three officers that were shot are York County Sheriff's Deputies. The other was a York County Police Officer that was part of their SWAT team.

A cold front bringing more arctic air to the Carolinas may produce snow in the Charlotte area. Ahead of the front, temperatures Tuesday are expected to climb into the upper 40s, but as the front passes overnight we may see some snowfall. The quick moving system will bring moisture and the potential for snow showers.

"The cold air is in place and with the right amount of moisture, this will be the first snow for the Charlotte area in 2018," First Warn Storm Team’s Larry Sprinkle said.

The First Warn Futurecast shows snow arriving in the mountains by late Tuesday afternoon, then advancing to the Charlotte area overnight into early Wednesday morning. Snow showers are expected Wednesday morning with a dusting to up to over an inch of snow in some locations, before it ends by late Wednesday morning. With more bitterly cold air moving in behind the front, black ice will be a possibility Wednesday and Thursday morning. The cold will stick around through Friday morning with a warm-up starting this weekend. High temperatures Sunday could reach 60 or better. Click here for your full First Warn Forecast.

Officials are asking for the public's help finding a 36-year-old woman. A Silver Alert was issued for Gita Saengsomphou Intavong, who officials say is missing and endangered. She is believed to be suffering from dementia or another type of cognitive impairment. Intavong is described as a 36-year-old Asian woman with black long hair and brown eyes. She stands at 5'5" and weighs around 160 lbs. While officials are unsure of what Intavong was last wearing, they do know she was last seen at 1760 Patterson Street in China Grove. She drives a 2001 dark grey Toyota Camry with the Louisiana license plate of AR10585. Anyone with information is asked to call the China Grove Police Department and ask for Detective J. Overcash at 704-216-8500. Click here to view photo.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were investigating a double homicide and suicide Saturday night. They said the victims were two children, and their mom jumped off a bridge.

It happened in the 2100 block of Sebastiani Drive in northwest Charlotte. Police forced their way into the home where they found a 7-year-old Isaiah Miller and a 4-year-old Iliyah Miller. The two kids who were badly assaulted were taken to the hospital where they later died. Detectives believed their mother, 34-year-old Christina Treadway, assaulted them before jumping to her death off Old Gum Branch Road bridge onto I-485. Police are working to figure out Treadway's motives.

"That's at the core of this investigation. What would cause somebody to obviously be so despondent to take their own life and then take the lives of their children," an investigator with CMPD said. "That's going to be a key component in the investigation and we're nowhere near being able to speak on that." Click here for more info & to view photo.

5. White House doctor to give details on Trump physical

White House doctor Ronny Jackson will take questions Tuesday on the details of President Trump's first medical checkup since taking office. The physicians said Friday that the commander-in-chief is in "excellent health" and that the exam "went exceptionally well." The president's annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is a routine practice, but Trump's exam has taken on heightened scrutiny amid questions about his mental fitness. Jackson was compiling lab results over the holiday weekend — an unusual step in this White House ritual.

