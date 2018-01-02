5 things you need to know: Tuesday, January 2, 2018

The New Year got off to a frigid start in the Carolinas as temperatures dropped below freezing. As of Tuesday morning, Charlotte was below freezing for over 48 consecutive hours, which was the longest streak since February 2015.

First Warn Storm Team’s Larry Sprinkle encouraged students heading back to school to bundle up. Sprinkle said those waking in the Charlotte area Tuesday morning will face temperatures that feel like four degrees, and there’s not much relief in sight.

Click here for a list of school delays for Tuesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that hurt a baby on New Year's Day.

A little before 3:30 p.m. Monday, CMPD received a call from CMC Main in reference to a mother who showed up at the hospital with a four-month-old, shot in the ankle.

According to CMPD, the mother was walking to her apartment with the baby on Romare Bearden Drive in west Charlotte, when someone opened fire. A bullet hit the baby's ankle and grazed the mother.

Click here to continue reading and find out how you can help find the shooter.

As we start the new year, new numbers are shedding light on Charlotte’s spike in murders last year.

The 85 murders in 2017, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, was up 12 percent from 2016. Each victim is obviously much more than a statistic.

“Every one of them had somebody who loved them and every last one of their deaths was senseless,” Chief Kerr Putney previously said.

Click to continue reading and learn more about the deadliest year in the Queen City's history.

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., will officially resign Tuesday, nearly a month after announcing he would leave office over sexual misconduct allegations. His successor, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, will be sworn in Wednesday.

Franken announced he was leaving the Senate after more than half a dozen women alleged he touched them improperly or made unwanted sexual advances. Many of the accusations refer to incidents that occurred before he was elected in 2008.

Franken has disputed some of the accusations, even though one accuser, TV host Leeann Tweeden, published a photo of him leering and reaching for her breasts while she slept.

The New Year had a bright beginning with the first supermoon of 2018 falling on January 1.

According to NASA, what we call a supermoon is what astronomers would call a perigean full moon: a full moon occurring near or at the time when the moon is at its closest point in its orbit around Earth.

A supermoon can appear as much as 14% bigger and 30% brighter than when a full moon is at its farthest distance from Earth, NASA said.

If you missed it, you'll have another chance to see a supermoon this month.



© 2018 WCNC.COM