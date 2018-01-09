5 things you need to know Tuesday, January 9

1. Icy roadways causing delays, concern

It's still cold, but not as cold. The Charlotte-area is waking up Tuesday morning to the warmest temperatures they've seen in awhile, even though those temperatures are still in the low 30s.

"Watch out for black ice," First Warn Storm Team's Larry Sprinkle said.

Rain that passed through Monday evening and overnight is causing icy roadways due to the freezing temperatures.

"Rain that fell could freeze over, especially on secondary roads, bridges and overpasses," Sprinkle said. The cold temperatures are causing multiple counties to be on school delays.

2. Senators meet with Trump in search for DACA deal

A bipartisan group of senators led by Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., is expected to meet with President Trump Tuesday morning at the White House to discuss the future of "Dreamers" — the roughly two million young immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children. Flake has said that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is committed to holding a Senate vote in January on legislation to address their legal status. Trump is demanding that money for a wall along America's southern border be part of any deal that protects the immigrants from deportation.

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship Monday night. Tagovailoa entered the game at halftime, replacing a struggling Jalen Hurts, and threw three touchdown passes, including the game-ender to give the Crimson Tide its fifth national championship since 2009 under coach Nick Saban. Click here for a full rundown of the championship game.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said that alcohol is a factor behind an early Tuesday morning car crash that left one dead and three injured. Officers responded to a single motor vehicle crash on the 1200 block of Atando Avenue near Timeplanner Drive around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The officer said when they arrived they found a 1996 Buick vehicle off the roadway. When Medic arrived, they pronounced one person deceased. Click here for details.

The feedback from parents and students is mixed, as one local school district mulls the possibility of random drug testing.

The Rock Hill School board met Monday night and heard the results of a survey sent to parents and students about drug testing student athletes and student drivers.

Federal law would permit the district to test students who are involved in extra-curricular activities and students who drive onto campus. Late last year, the district sent a survey to students in both groups and their parents to see how they would feel about random drug testing. The results were split almost exactly down the middle, says district spokesperson Mychal Frost.

"We received over 700 responses," he said. "Both groups recognize there is an issue that should be addressed." Click here for full story.

