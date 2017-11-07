5 things you need to know Tuesday

1. Happy birthday, Billy Graham!

Back in 2013, world-famous evangelist and Charlotte native Billy Graham told a group of people he might just live to be 100. It's looking more like that vision might just come true.

Graham, who struggles with many of the maladies of old age, but overall is in stable health, is giving Methuselah a run for his money. Graham turns 99 Tuesday.

The Billy Graham Library in Charlotte invited guests to celebrate the evangelist's birthday with various events and festivities.

Click here to read more on Billy Graham's legacy and how you can send him well wishes.

2. It's election day in the Queen City

The most recent poll suggests a near dead heat for the Charlotte mayoral race.

Both Kenny Smith, the Republican candidate, and Vi Lyles, the Democrat who beat out current mayor Jennifer Roberts in the primary, agree the controversial bathroom bill and tangling with Raleigh need to be a thing of the past.

Beyond that, the candidates don’t agree on much.

Click here to find out your polling location and get a look at your sample ballot. Polls close at 7:30 p.m.

3. Man accused of killing two-year-old on the run

Detectives in Gaston County are searching for a man in connection with the death of a 2-year-old boy.

According to Gaston County Police, 25-year-old Marquis Julius Graham is being sought in connection with the death of Kye Abdul Rashid.

The toddler was pronounced dead after he was brought to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia on Sunday by Graham and the boy’s mother.

Investigators said Graham and the victim’s mother lived together with her two young children, including the deceased child.

Click here for a photo of Marquis Graham and the number to call if you have any information.

4. Trump: "good progress" on hopes that North Korea will "make a deal"

President Trump said Tuesday he will continue to push South Korea and other nations across the globe to pressure North Korea into giving up its nuclear weapons, calling their existence unacceptable.

While suggesting he is willing to use military force if necessary, Trump also told reporters during a visit to Seoul that he sees "good progress" on hopes that North Korea will "make a deal" regarding their nukes; the president did not elaborate.

"North Korea is a worldwide threat that requires worldwide action," Trump said at a news conference following meetings with South Korea President Moon Jae In.

Click here to continue reading.

5. Local pastor vows to carry a gun in wake of Texas church shooting

Pastor Brenda Stevenson woke up Monday morning, heard about the massacre in Texas and went straight to the courthouse. With $90 in hand, she proceeded to file the paperwork for her conceal carry permit.

The head of the New Outreach Christian Center began the process of getting a gun two years ago after the shooting at the church in Charleston left nine people dead.

Stevenson said she did not file the appropriate forms in time so her application was put on hold, but now, she's not wasting another minute.

"I want them to know that the hand of God is here but we have two new members that have joined: Smith and Wesson," Stevenson said.

Click here to learn how churches across the Carolinas are coming up with action plans.

© 2017 WCNC.COM