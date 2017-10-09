5 things you need to know Tuesday

UNC-Charlotte researchers have just released the findings of a multi-year study into the health of all 17,000 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary students.

Each student was tracked for months, using pedometers and nutritional monitoring. The data shows that of all the students across 30 CMS elementary schools, the obesity rate was an incredible 17 percent. The expected rate among a healthy population of children is five percent.

“We're the only ones in the country who have looked at this many kids,” said UNCC Public Health professor Beth Racine, one of the study's leaders. “The state of North Carolina requires schools provide kids with 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity a day. We wanted to see if they're actually getting that and we found that most of them are not.”

Parents were surprised to learn the survey proved only 43 percent of the students met the 30-minute requirement. Click here to learn more.

A procession of honor will accompany the body of Firefighter Jason Keith Hensley from Winston Salem to Heritage Funeral Home in Valdese Tuesday.

The procession will depart from Christ United Methodist Church on Starnes Street at 10 a.m. to Winston Salem, then depart there at approximately 1 p.m. to return to Valdese.

Hensley was hit and killed Sunday night while clearing debris from the roadway following severe storms. He was killed instantly upon impact. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said 58-year-old Randall Q. Stewart has been charged with multiple violations following the accident, including a DWI.

A south Charlotte elementary school will be closed Tuesday after a "possible safety threat," school officials announced Monday.

In a statement released by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Chief Communications Officer Tracy Russ, CMS announced Sterling Elementary School will be closed for all students, staff and personnel. Click here to read the full statement.

The Trump White House is fired up and ready to start taking apart the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan rule.

EPA chief Scott Pruitt announced he will sign a rule Tuesday rolling back the Obama-era plan targeting coal-fired power plants that account for nearly 40% of U.S. carbon dioxide emissions. But that's just the first step in the time-consuming, pain-staking, research-based, process required to repeal a regulation. The Clean Power Plan has been on hold pending the outcome of legal challenges from two dozen states that contend Washington doesn't have the authority to enact such a sweeping measure.

Deal hunters, get ready. Southwest’s broad twice-a-year blockbuster fare sale is back, dropping round-trip fares below $100 on dozens of the carrier’s shortest routes.

The sale also includes longer routes, with the price of flights loosely tied to distance. Flights begin at $49 each way on Southwest’s shortest routes and increase to $79, $99 or $129 each way for longer flights.

The sale launched Tuesday morning and covers travel from Oct. 31 through Dec. 19 and from Jan. 3 through Feb. 14. Flights on Fridays and Sundays are excluded. For Florida and Nevada flights, sale fares are good only Sunday through Wednesday for inbound flights and Tuesday through Friday for outbound flights. Click here for details.

