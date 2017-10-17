5 things you need to know Tuesday

It's been a little over a year since the Plaza Midwood mysterious murder and there are still more questions than answers.

Katherine Memory Jones, or Katie Jones, was just 26-years-old when she was shot dead in one of Charlotte's most popular neighborhoods. CMPD discovered Jones lying in a driveway behind a business in The Plaza's 1300 block early October 15, 2016.

Despite desperate pleas from Jones' family and a hefty $5,000 reward for any tips, no arrests have been made over a year since her death.

"If you saw something, if you know of something, if you hear a rumor, we'd like to know," CMPD officials said Monday.

On the one year anniversary of Jones' murder, CMPD held a press conference Monday to remind the Charlotte community of the continued investigation and encourage anyone who knows something to step forward.

"Many of our cases... particularly those involving women are domestic related or where they know their attacker," CMPD officials said in a press conference Monday. "In this case, we really don't know." Click here to view a picture of Katie Jones.

Congratulations!! NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sent shockwaves through the social media world when he announced Monday that he and wife Amy are expecting a baby girl.

Earnhardt made the announcement on his Instagram page with a photo of pink sneakers, captioned “Excited to share the wonderful news that @mrsamyearnhardt and I are expecting our first child. A little girl!!!! We are both thrilled and can’t wait to meet her.”

This is Earnhardt’s final season as a full-time NASCAR driver after announcing his retirement earlier this season. The two-time Daytona 500 champion spoke at length about his desire to start a family in September.

“I’m excited to start a family, and I hope I’m fortunate enough to do that with Amy,” Earnhardt said. “We definitely want to do that. And it would be weird not being a race car driver if I Have a daughter or son, I think about that, would they understand what I’m telling them or what I did for a long time. I’m hoping to find out all that stuff soon.” Click here to see Earnhardt's post.

Rejoice Carolinians! The crisp, fall air is finally here in the Carolinas.

While the first day of fall was technically September 22, Carolinians can finally break out their coats and boots after enduring weeks of hot and humid temperatures. First Warn Storm Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said highs will be in the 60s over the next couple of days and we may see temperatures drop to the 30s early Tuesday morning.

"It really is a drastic cold front," Panovich said in his video blog. "As we go in the overnight hours, there's a pretty good chance we could see temperatures in the 30s and 40s tonight... particularly in the Piedmont and the mountains." As we go into the late-afternoon hours, Panovich said temperatures may drop to the upper 50s.

"I would expect these temperatures to continue to tumble into the upper 50s by the time you get home from work or school this afternoon," Panovich said. "Enjoy it. The cooler weather is going to stick around."

Panovich said patchy frost is possible in some parts of NBC Charlotte's viewing area Wednesday morning.

"Get ready," Panovich said. "Get the jackets out. The kids will need them in the morning because it is going to be chilly." Click here for full forecast.

A local school district is taking major steps to keep its students and faculty safe.

In the past week, there have been two safety scares in Lancaster County, but school officials said the discussion to increase security began months ago.

A loaded pistol was spotted last week in a classroom full of kids at Andrew Jackson High School in Kershaw. A 17-year-old was charged with bringing the gun on campus. Click here for full story.

The NFL, its owners and players are slated to discuss how to handle national anthem protests, and how to further accomplish the goal of bringing awareness to the problem of police brutality against African Americans and social injustice during the fall league meetings Tuesday and Wednesday in New York.

At the center of the issue is an excerpt from the league’s game operations manual regarding the policies for the anthem. The league has not disciplined players who have opted to kneel or sit amid the ongoing controversy further stoked in recent weeks by President Trump.

© 2017 WCNC.COM