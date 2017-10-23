5 things you need to know Tuesday

The Carolinas are picking up the pieces after heavy rain, tornadoes, damaging winds, and flash flooding left a path of destruction Monday.

Thousands woke up Tuesday across our viewing area with no power. Around 6 a.m., Duke Energy reported over 4,000 with no power in Alexander County, 5,000 in Burke Co., 1,780 in Caldwell County, 19,648 in Cleveland County, and 1,000 in Union County.

An apparent tornado caused widespread damage in Spartanburg County, S.C., according to NBC affiliate WYFF. National Weather Service meteorologists will need to confirm a tornado touched down during the round of storms. The Hickory airport suffered significant damage from an apparent tornado, as well. Cars were flipped and several small airplanes were toppled over into a huge pile of debris. Click here for photos & further information.

Two formerly conjoined twin girls from Mooresville, North Carolina are thriving months after going through separation surgery.

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) released an update on Abby and Erin Delaney saying they are now able to sit independently from one another, be held separately and are practicing rolling over and crawling.

The now 15 month old girls underwent a successful separation surgery in June. The surgery was done in Philadelphia and took 30 doctors and nurses to complete the 11-hour operation.

"Nearly five months after separation, we are happy to announce that both Erin and Abbey Delaney are doing well as they continue to recover from this very complex surgery," said neurosurgeon Gregory Heuer, MD, PhD.

“This is one of the earliest separations of craniopagus conjoined twins ever recorded,” said Dr. Taylor. “We know that children heal better and faster the younger they are, therefore our goal for Erin and Abby was separation as soon as possible with minimum number of surgeries.” Click here to see photos.

Gov. Henry McMaster unveiled a new initiative Monday to ensure there will be no "sanctuary cities" in South Carolina. According to a press release from McMaster's office, the proposed legislation would supplement the existing immigration law that requires reasonable efforts be made in determining whether a person in custody and charged with a criminal offense is considered an "unlawful alien."

“Our cities are open to all who follow our laws but are not sanctuaries for those who ignore them,” McMaster said in a press release. “South Carolina is a special place, known for the kindness and welcoming nature of its people, but it’s also a place that values law and order... This bill will serve as a strong message to all that we will not tolerate lawlessness."

Have you shopped at Trader Joes lately? Better check those fridges!

A popular salad and vegetable company has issued a recall in both the United States and Canada because their vegetables may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. According to their press release, Mann Packing issued a recall after a single positive result was found on one of their products during a random sampling by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The recalled products were distributed through the U.S. and Canada with "best if used by" dates from October 11 to October 20 on the front of the packaging. Click here for more information.

5. Trump expected to lobby Senate GOP on tax reform

President Trump is expected to talk with Senate Republicans during a lunch meeting Tuesday as GOP leaders huddle to pass a sweeping budget agreement that would allow them to fast-track a tax-cut package. Last week, the Senate passed its version of a GOP 2018 budget widely seen as a vital blueprint that would block Democrats from filibustering a tax bill. But even as Republicans coalesce around that broad strategy, they remain in disagreement over major elements of the tax cut proposal — including how to pay for the tax cuts and how much the package should add to the deficit.

