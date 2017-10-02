5 things you need to know Tuesday

The world continues to reel from the devastating shooting in Las Vegas. Among those affected includes some of Charlotte's own.

Travelers who departed from Vegas shortly after the shooting occurred spoke with NBC Charlotte as they de-planed in the Queen City.

"We were at the Mandalay Bay on Saturday night. Completely thinking about the fact that if we had been one day later in the same place what could've happened so completely shocked,” says Egge.

Lucas Brunch, a man who lives in Caldwell County, was among those inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel when the gunfire began.

“When the window exploded, I looked up and I saw glass falling down on the sidewalk and heard a few more gunshots,” Bruch said. “More glass broke and fell down." Click here to continue reading about Brunch's experience.

President Trump will visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday for the first time since Hurricane Maria devastated the island last month.

Trump's visit comes amid growing tensions between the administration and local Puerto Rican officials, including San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, over the federal government's relief efforts. The war of words seems to have led to an uptick in donations to help the storm-battered region, though there is still much work to be done.

As of Sunday more than half of the island's 3.4 million people did not have access to drinking water and only 5% of customers had power.

What an awful 24 hours for rock ‘n’ roll.

As if the death of more than 50 people at a concert in Las Vegas wasn’t too much heartbreak for music fans to bear, Tom Petty died Monday evening after going into cardiac arrest.

"We are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty," his longtime manager Tony Dimitriades said in a statement to USA TODAY. "He died peacefully at 8:40 p.m. PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends."

Petty’s premature departure feels almost cosmically cruel, considering the 66-year-old had just wrapped a mammoth 40th anniversary tour with the Heartbreakers, which took him on the road from April through August, with more dates planned next month. For fans who didn’t get to see him on this tour, who maybe promised themselves they’d catch him on his next outing, there will be no next time. This is an artist who was seemingly always on the road, who embraced MTV and played at Super Bowl halftime shows and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and never seemed too far away from fans’ reach. Knowing he’s gone is enough to buckle your knees.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a teenager in connection with the city's 70th homicide after a man was fatally shot near uptown Monday.

According to CMPD, officers responded to the Church's Chicken in the 1700 block of West Trade Street a little before 1 p.m. Family members identified the victim was 20-year-old Trent Montgomery. CMPD identified the victim as Trenton Malik Stevenson, 21.

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Raheem Amontae House. CMPD charged House with murder and carrying a concealed weapon. He is currently being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail and is scheduled for his first court appearance Tuesday at 1 p.m.

A customer said she heard several shots ring out before the victim collapsed and the armed suspect ran off.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear arguments in a case challenging the time-honored tradition of drawing political districts for partisan advantage, also known as gerrymandering.

Tuesday's case comes from Wisconsin, but about one-third of the districts drawn for Congress and state legislatures could be affected if the justices strike down the maps. In three previous landmark cases, the high court declined to define how much gerrymandering of districts is too much.

Justice Anthony Kennedy, who could be the deciding vote, has indicated in the past that he is open to the idea of a judicial standard to help rein in redistricting.

