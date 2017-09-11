5 things you need to know Tuesday

Hurricane Irma was one for the record books.

After slamming the Florida peninsula on September 10 as a Category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds, Irma continued to move north throughout the Sunshine State, causing millions of power outages along the way before becoming a tropical depression late Monday. But before reaching the U.S., Irma achieved a number of records that will have meteorologists talking about it for years to come. Click here for the FULL LIST OF HURRICANE IRMA RECORDS & NOTABLE FACTS.

Polls for the primary elections open Tuesday morning as local candidates are vying for a spot in the Nov. 7 general elections.

Tuesday's election is set to draw a lot of attention, as it will determine who will be the final candidates for the mayor of Charlotte. In addition to the mayoral race, over a dozen of candidates are looking to grab a seat in the Board of Education and dozens of candidates are hoping to be one step closer to representing the Charlotte City Council.

Rescuing thousands in Houston wasn't enough for one local man. Now he's making the 16 hour drive for the second time from Charlotte to Texas and hoping to collect something that's desperately needed along the way.

"I was watching television on the Houston Harvey coverage and I couldn't sit and watch people go through that without helping," Snyder said.

Despite having no connections in Houston, Jerry Snyder picked up and made the 16 hour drive with boat in tow to help flood victims. Today, he assisted in thousands of rescues and wants to continue helping Harvey victims.

One of the strongest images to Snyder was seeing all of the floating furniture. That's where he got the idea of returning to Houston with a truck full of beds, appliances, and everything victims would need to re-create their home. He's calling his effort Refurnish South Texas, his section of the organization Rebuild South Texas.

Snyder is planning on leaving Charlotte Wednesday with a massive truck. Including Charlotte, Snyder will stop at eight cities along the way to collect second hand furniture.

He is asking people who want to help Harvey victims to donate any appliances, second hand furniture, lightly used beds and building materials to 355 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. on September 13 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

The eyes of the tech world will be on Cupertino, Calif., on Tuesday as Apple unveils new products — including a major redesign of its flagship iPhone — at the tech giant's $5 billion saucer-shaped campus.

If the rumors are true, the new iPhone will ditch the home button, add wireless charging and replace Touch ID with a system that unlocks the phone with your eye. But big questions remain — will it cost upwards of $1,000? If you can't wait to buy the new iPhone, here's how to get the most for your old one. Apple will stream the event on its website at 1 p.m. ET.

Battered and reeling from Hurricane Irma, isolated Caribbean islands lacking infrastructure, communications, medical supplies and other essentials prepared to weather another potent hurricane, Jose, as it bore down on the region Saturday.

Jose was headed toward the northern Leeward Islands, which include Antigua and Barbuda, St. Martin and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, with sustained winds of 145 mph — a Category 4 storm. Click here to continue reading.

