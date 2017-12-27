5 things you need to know Wednesday

A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Boone after a water main break that happened early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, there was a 12 inch break in the water main along Highway 105. Due to the break, a water system pressure loss happened throughout the entire town.

"We are advising all water consumers to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water. Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water," wrote the Public Works Department Director, Ricky Miller, in a release.

The arctic air is heading to the southeast, including the Carolinas.

"One thing we know for sure about the forecast this week is that it's going to be cold," said First Warn Storm Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich. "Coldest days we'll see since last winter."

Panovich said chances of winter weather hitting the Carolinas are slowly decreasing for Thursday night into Friday night.

"The system is weaker, dryer and further south... that means the chance for winter weather is decreasing, though it is not going away."

One South Carolina lawmaker wants to increase the fine for drivers who go slowly in the left lane.

State Sen. Ross Turner says his 200-mile round trip commute from Greenville to Columbia helped convince him of the need for a South Carolina law similar to one that took effect last month in Oklahoma.

Turner's bill would increase the fine for driving less than the speed of normal traffic in the passing lane of a multi-lane highway by $200.

As temperatures plummet this week, properly heating your home is a priority.

Heading into the new year, two separate families with small children are without a home due to a fire started by improperly heating their home.

Fire officials say when using space heaters in your home remember to keep the heaters at least three feet away from any flammable items.

If Santa didn't quite deliver on your wish list you’re not alone.

The day after Christmas is the busiest day for holiday gift returns of the year.

According to the National Retail Federation, retailers expect nearly 13 percent of their holiday sales will result in returns.

