5 things you need to know Wednesday, January 10

1. Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigration program

A federal judge on Tuesday night temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent President Donald Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while their lawsuits play out in court.

Alsup said lawyers in favor of DACA clearly demonstrated that the young immigrants "were likely to suffer serious, irreparable harm" without court action. The judge also said the lawyers have a strong chance of succeeding at trial.

DACA has protected about 800,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas. The program includes hundreds of thousands of college-age students.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in September that the program would be phased out, saying former President Barack Obama had exceeded his authority when he implemented it in 2012.

The move sparked a flurry of lawsuits nationwide. Click here for full story.

2. EXCLUSIVE: Where the new Carolina Panthers stadium could be built

Farmer Jim Miller owns 220 acres of land right on the line between North and South Carolina. From his property, you can see uptown Charlotte from a distance. Two sources, including a Charlotte government official, have told NBC Charlotte that there is interest in building a new stadium for the Carolina Panthers in the Carowinds Boulevard area and Miller’s property fits the bill.

“A long time ago, this was one of the first places that they picked to put it right on the state line and call it 'State Line Stadium,'” Miller said this afternoon. He continued, “They said they thought it was too far out. Now it's not a bit too far out.”

Felix Sabates, a minority owner of the Hornets, is putting together a group that will bid to buy the Panthers. Last week, NBC Charlotte first reported from sources that NASCAR owner Brian France would be a part of the group. Click here to continue reading.

3. Autopsy reveals disturbing details on Erica Parsons' life and death

he Office of Chief Medical Examiner released new details regarding the death of Erica Parsons, a Rowan County teenager whose disappearance garnered national headlines.

On Tuesday, the medical examiner ruled Parsons' death as homicide violence of undetermined means. According to the documents, several family members reported that Erica was subjected to longstanding physical and emotional abuse by her adoptive parents. These reports include accounts of beatings with a belt buckle that broke the skin, episodes of being choked and thrown to the ground, her hands being slammed in the door, her fingers being bent all the way back, one episode in which a tooth was knocked out, being forced to sleep in a closet, being forced to eat dog food, being deprived of food and malnourishment. At one point, one of Erica's arm was reportedly fractured and a homemade cast was applied to avoid seeking medical attention. Click here for full article.

4. Charlotte ranked 4th in hottest real estate markets, study shows

The real estate market is hot here, even if the weather hasn’t been over the last couple of weeks.

Over the last 12 months, 15,000 homes were sold in Mecklenburg County and the average time on the market is under a month. Zillow is out with their estimates for 2018 and Charlotte, as well as five of our local neighborhoods, are all high on the list.

Charlotte is listed as one of the fastest growing sunbelt cities because we offer plenty of opportunity in the world of high finance and healthcare while at the same time providing a less expensive, but convenient option to the more expensive northeast. Charlotte has a lot going for it amid this record-breaking economy and real estate is no exception. Zillow has ranked Charlotte fourth in the top-10 list of hottest real estate markets. Click here for more.

5. Man's jail sentence brings questions to SC peeping Tom laws

A 28-year-old man from York County will spend 30 days in jail after he pleaded guilty Monday to secretly recording his teenage neighbor in her bedroom. Cody Taylor used a hidden video camera that looked like a pen and taped it to his neighbor’s window. Taylor's original sentence of three years was reduced to only 30 days when he pleaded guilty Monday.

Turns out, peeping Tom laws in South Carolina are far more lenient than in North Carolina. If you secretly record someone in North Carolina, it’s a felony. But in South Carolina, it’s a misdemeanor.

Some convicted peepers may not even have spent any time behind bars. Click here for more.

