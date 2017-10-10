5 things you need to know Wednesday

There are major developments in the effort to bring Amazon's second headquarters to Charlotte.

The Charlotte Chamber of Commerce has launched a new website called Charlotte is Prime. It comes after superstar NBA player and owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan, wrote a letter to Amazon’s CEO laying out several reasons why they should choose the Queen City.

Jordan, who is known for coming through in the clutch, took a big step to try to seal the deal. Now, everyone involved in the effort has to do the same because time is running out.

On the Chamber of Commerce's newly launched website, there are several videos which highlight the success stories in Charlotte. The topics range from the premier Charlotte Douglas International Airport to the success of businesses in the Queen City. Now, the Chamber wants you to share your personal success story in Charlotte so they can share on the website, Charlotteisprime.com.

A Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officer that was charged in July with misdemeanor death by vehicle after hitting and killing a pedestrian while on duty will make a court appearance Wednesday.

Officer Phillip Barker, 24, was responding to a call near uptown Saturday, July 8, when he hit 28-year-old James Michael Short who was crossing the street. The incident occurred around 3:20 a.m. on Morehead Street at Euclid Avenue. Short was pronounced deceased at the scene.

During a press conference Wednesday, CMPD Chief Putney said Officer Barker was traveling at 100 mph on a 35 mph limit road when he hit Short. Putney said Short was crossing the intersection against a red light. Officer Barker was transported to Presbyterian Hospital following the crash. He was treated for minor injuries sustained during the collision.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing south Charlotte teenager.

According to CMPD, 16-year-old Nathan Ward Kocmond was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday at his home in Kennington Court. Police said that Kocmond drives a silver 2011 Honda CRV with NC license plate PAH-3753. When officers arrived at Kocmond's home, his family told police he missed a scheduled meeting that evening and that his cell phone was turned off.

Kocmond is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-11, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green Led Zeppelin t-shirt with black and red Adidas shorts. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

President Trump will visit central Pennsylvania on Wednesday to make his case for an overhaul of the nation's tax code. Republicans have outlined an ambitious plan to collapse brackets, change rates, eliminate deductions and revamp how big and small businesses are taxed.

In his visit to the state capital of Harrisburg, Trump will speak on how tax cuts would help drive the economy, the White House said. The choice of Pennsylvania is not an accident: Trump last year became the first Republican presidential candidate to win the state since 1988.

A Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw was fired Tuesday in a case that became a flashpoint in the ongoing national conversation about police use of force.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown made the decision after an internal investigation found evidence Detective Jeff Payne violated department policies when he arrested nurse Alex Wubbels and dragged her out of the hospital as she screamed on July 26, said Sgt. Brandon Shearer, a spokesman for the department.

Attorney Greg Skordas has said Payne served the department well for nearly three decades and questioned whether his behavior warranted termination. He couldn't immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

