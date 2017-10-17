5 things you need to know Wednesday

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Justice Department oversight Wednesday as his department oversees high-profile issues. The routine hearing, which is Sessions' first appearance on Capitol Hill since his June testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, affords senators an opportunity to question Sessions on his previous correspondences with Russian officials.

Apart from Russia, the attorney general is expected to be grilled on a constellation of recent Justice Department actions — from its management of immigration enforcement issues to the agency’s rollback of Obama administration civil rights policy.

Mud and a plywood slab sit over the spot where a 5-year-old boy was laid to rest after a financial dispute ended in his grave marker being repossessed.

Jake Leatherman lost his battle with leukemia in the fall of 2016. When his parents recently went to visit his grave in a Hickory cemetery, they discovered the marker was missing. It now sits in a warehouse at the Southeastern Monument Company.

“Hindsight says that was the wrong thing to have done,” said Reverend J.C. Shoaf, who owns the monument company.

Reverend Shoaf said he and the family have been in a financial battle for a while. The family originally ordered a smaller, simpler marker. The next day, they wanted an upgrade, which costs more. Shoaf showed NBC Charlotte the actual invoice for the new marker. He said the family still owes $918 for the monument.

He says, despite phone calls, multiple messages, and promises of payment being delivered, the outstanding balance was never paid. Shoaf said he was conflicted about what to do for a while, but eventually, when he couldn't collect payment, he decided to collect the marker. Click here to continue reading.

Brrr! Don't forget your coat before heading out the door this morning. A blast of cool air has put some of the northern parts of the viewing area under the first Frost Advisory of the season Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

With temperatures across the Carolinas reaching the upper 30s and lower-to-mid 40s, our area woke up to some of the coolest temperatures since April, with some areas of Charlotte farthest away from uptown seeing their first frost of the season.

The following counties were under a Frost Advisory for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning: Avery County, Burke County, Catawba County, Caldwell County, Iredell County, Lincoln County and Watauga County. Click here for Brad Panovich's tips on how to protect any tender plants and gardens from frost.

A Silver Alert has been issued for an "endangered" 74-year-old woman suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment. Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Christine Barnes StClair. She is described as a white female, standing at 5'9" and weighing around 190 lbs. She has short red/gray hair and brown eyes.

StClair was last seen on the 170 block of Eastview Court in Taylorsville. She is driving a 2016 Sentra Nissan with the North Carolina license plate EB-S6582. Authorities believe she may be headed to Land Cemetery Lane or County Home Road in Taylorsville.

Anyone who spots StClair or has information is asked to call the Alexander County Sheriff's Office at 828-632-2911. Click here for a picture.

A Raleigh woman whose husband says he awoke from a dream last month to find her dead had been slashed and stabbed 123 times, according to an autopsy report released Tuesday.

Matthew James Phelps, 27, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the Sept. 1 death of his wife, Lauren Hugelmaier Phelps, 29.

"I had a dream, and then I turn on the lights and she's dead on the floor," Matthew Phelps told a 911 dispatcher. "I have blood all over me, and there's a bloody knife on the bed, and I think I did it."

He told the dispatcher he took too much Coricidin cough medicine the previous night to help him sleep.

