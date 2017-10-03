5 things you need to know Wednesday

Literally tons of donations intended for relief efforts in Puerto Rico are sitting around in Charlotte and volunteers are begging for help. The Puerto Rican Cultural Society didn't expect the number of donations they received and say they can’t afford to ship it all, so now it’s sitting in storage in U-Hauls, churches, and even a day care, waiting. Hundreds of boxes are filled with critical supplies, and yet room after room is filled with items that the people of Puerto Rico desperately need.

The Puerto Rican Cultural Society received donations from all across the Carolinas, and the response from the public was overwhelming. They only had so much room in the small planes they planned for, leaving tons of supplies left behind.

“It’s just waiting for somebody to get it there and we don’t have the money,” said volunteer Mayra Cintro-Deshahid.

The group hasn’t’ been able to find anyone willing to donate a plane big enough for the rest of the donations. Now, those supplies that could save lives are gathering dust. The group said they have a warehouse space for all of the donations. They need at least 20 people to help load and unload the supplies at 10 a.m. Wednesday. If you’d like to help, you can find the group at Shining Stars Academy on Lancaster Highway in Ballantyne. Or you can call 704-777-0670.

The girlfriend of Stephen Paddock, the man who massacred nearly 60 people attending a music festival in Las Vegas, has returned to the United States from the Philippines, according to media reports.

Marilou Danley, 62, was met at Los Angeles International Airport by FBI agents on Tuesday night after flying from Manila, multiple media outlets reported. Investigators named Danley as a “person of interest” in the investigation. Prior to her arrival, Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said “we anticipate some information from her shortly.”

Authorities in the U.S., the Philippines and Australia were involved in the search for Danley, who travels on an Australian passport, CNN reported. She was in the Philippines at the time of the shooting, according to media reports. Philippine Bureau of Immigration spokeswoman Maria Antoinette Mangrobang said Danley had arrived in the Philippines from Tokyo on Sept. 25, and landed in Los Angeles at about 7.30 p.m. local time Tuesday, CNN reported. Click here to continue reading.

Taco Tuesday isn't the only day for taco deals this week.

Wednesday is National Taco Day and it’s a fiesta for taco lovers with many national taco chains marking the day with free tacos and specials.

According to the made-up food holiday’s website, NationalTacoDay.com, last year Americans ate more than 4.5 billion tacos.

Oct. 4 also is National Vodka Day and Blaze Pizza is celebrating its first-ever Noncon4mist Day with $4 pizzas after 4 p.m. Click here for a full list of deals.

President Trump will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday to console the city — and nation — still reeling from the shooting attack Sunday that killed at least 58 people and left more than 500 injured — the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

During his trip, Trump is likely to offer sympathy to the victims, but not propose any changes to gun laws. On Tuesday, Trump denounced shooter Stephen Paddock as a "sick" and "demented" man, but declined to answer questions on the USA's gun laws. The hotel suite used by Paddock to rain deadly rounds down on concertgoers contained a plethora of weapons, including semiautomatic rifles attached with devices that allowed them to mimic fully automatic gunfire — much of which could be legally purchased.

Flu season is bearing down on us and there are some indications it will be worse than usual.

Australia is suffering already and seeing more than double the flu cases compared to last year. Australia’s Immunization Coalition reported 168,337 cases so far this year. In 2016, Australia reported 91,000 cases.

Click here for the five things you need to know about the flu.

