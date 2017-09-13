5 things you need to know Wednesday

The NC SBI is investigating after Huntersville Police shot and killed an armed man inside Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center late Sunday.

According to Huntersville Police, officers responded to the hospital in reference to an armed man that fired several shots. When police arrived, hospital staff and witnesses directed them to the area where the man, later identified as 76-year-old Joseph Cook, was last seen.

Investigators said Huntersville Police officers Michael Joseph, 32, and 27-year-old Travis Watts located Cook inside the hospital. Police said the officers felt threatened by the Cook's actions and fired several rounds at him. Cook was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified the person killed.

Following investigations, the SBI said Cook was traveling from Deland, Fla., to New York to flee Hurricane Irma's path.

A viral video getting tens of millions of views online showed an argument between a fast food worker and somebody in the drive-thru line. The video was recorded in Charlotte.

"I felt aggravated when she told me the words of Donald Trump and to say the words of deportation," said Wendy Rios.

Tuesday, NBC Charlotte has learned that the employee in the video was heard saying, "Can you spell deportation?" repeatedly to the customer is now without a job.

The viral video speaks for itself. The tasteless hand gesture with a meaning not fit for TV from the McDonald's employee irked Wendy Rios, but that's not what put her over the top.

Charlotte will have a new mayor in 2018.

Incumbent Charlotte City Mayor Jennifer Roberts conceded to Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles during Tuesday evening's primary. Lyles is projected to earn the Democratic nod ahead of the Nov. 7 general election. Lyles' victory over Roberts means the Queen City will have its seventh mayor in eight years.

With all of Charlotte's 168 precincts reporting, Lyles defeated Roberts by nearly 3,400 votes, 15,773 to 12,375. Joel Ford was a distant third with just over 5,000 votes.

On the Republican side of the mayoral race, City Councilman Kenny Smith won in a landslide over Gary Dunn by collecting nearly 89 percent of the vote.

With proton packs, uniforms and pulling up in an Ecto-1, the Ghostbusters of North Carolina are the real deal.

"It's just four guys who came together and saved the world," Ghostbuster Barrie J. Clark said. "It just means if you're an average individual, you don't have a red cape and you can't fly and burn concrete with laser eyes, you can make a difference."

The difference they are making is obvious. Rather than capturing ghosts, they are destroying negative energy for those who are most in need of positive vibes.

The self-described Ghostbuster “family” travels by Ecto-1 to various hospitals across the Tar Heel state to bring their upbeat act to ill children.

"When you go as a family to a hospital and you visit other kids with their families, there's an enormous bond between us and them," Clark said.

5. Carolinas cleaning up after Irma

From flooding in the Low Country of South Carolina, to crews working to remove downed trees from power lines and homes, the Carolinas are beginning to clean up after Irma roared through the region Monday and Tuesday.

After moving north through Georgia overnight, the National Hurricane Center downgraded Irma to a post-tropical cyclone at 5 a.m. The storm's maximum sustained winds were just 15 mph as it moved north-northwest toward the Alabama-Georgia border Tuesday morning. The worst of the storm reached the area late Monday, with Charlotte seeing wind gusts up to 45 mph. Grandfather Mountain saw the strongest gusts at 62 mph Monday.

