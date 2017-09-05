5 things you need to know Wednesday

The chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party has condemned a social media post by a mayoral candidate that listed her skin color among her qualifications.

Kimberley Barnette is one of three candidates in next week's mayoral primary in Charlotte.

On her Facebook page, Barnette urged readers to vote for her, calling herself "REPUBLICAN & SMART, WHITE, TRADITIONAL." The post was soon taken down.

The First Warn Storm team is continuing to track Hurricane Irma as it continues to barrel across the Caribbean towards the United States as a Category 5 hurricane.

"This is historical," First Warn Storm Team's Larry Sprinkle said. "It's something none of us in the weather business have ever seen and I've covered a lot of hurricanes over the years."

Irma continued to sustain winds speeds of 185 mph, with gusts of 225 mph, which is the strongest for any Atlantic storm since Hurricane Wilma reached 185 mph sustained winds in 2005.

Parts of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are in Irma's path as the hurricane continues to move west-northwest at 15 mph. Irma is expected to reach areas to the north of Cuba around 8 p.m. Wednesday evening with sustained winds at 175 mph.

"Then moving across heading towards the Florida Keys," Sprinkle said.

Alan Oliva Chapela is a Dreamer.

Tuesday afternoon, he joined others in a demonstration after the Trump administration rescinded the program known as DACA. DACA is short for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

It is an Obama-era program that offered work permits, and a path to permanent residency to some children who were brought here illegally by their parents. After Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the program would be rescinded, Oliva Chapela decided he want to join in the demonstration.

"Now seeing my friends had hope and seeing that taken away, it hurts a lot. That's why I am here," he said.

4. Senators begin bipartisan work on health care

Senators looking for ways to help the individual health insurance market will hear from governors and state health insurance commissioners this week. In hearings beginning Wednesday, the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will focus on stabilizing premiums and helping people in the individual market in light of Congress’ failure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

The bipartisan approach to fixing health care marks a change in strategy for Senate Republicans. The GOP repeal bill that failed in July was pieced together behind closed doors with no input from Democrats.

A Utah police officer caught on video roughly arresting a nurse who refused a patient blood draw has been fired from his part-time paramedic job.

The ambulance company president says Tuesday that Detective Jeff Payne's termination came after Payne said on video that he'd bring transient patients to the hospital to retaliate against nurse Alex Wubbels, who was following hospital policy.

Gold Cross Ambulance President Mike Moffitt says Payne's remarks were very concerning and don't reflect how the company treats people.

Moffitt says Payne has worked for the agency for more than 30 years and the arrest on the video was uncharacteristic.

Payne was put on paid leave from Salt Lake City police after the July 26 video emerged last week. Authorities have also opened a criminal investigation into his actions.

