5-year-old SC Boy Dies After Car Catches Fire

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - The Kershaw County Coroner's office says a five-year-old boy died after the car he'd been left in caught fire.

Coroner David West says Easton Flowers passed away Friday from injuries he suffered two days earlier.

West says the incident happened outside a home in the county around 10:53 a.m. Wednesday. According to West, the mom told emergency personnel she'd gone to the house to see a friend. While she was inside, she left her three children in her car with the vehicle running and the air conditioning on.

Somehow, though, the car caught fire, and two of the children were able to get out and run inside to get help from their mother. The mom opened the back hatch of the car, and began removing Easton from his car seat.

She was able to get the child out, but at that point, West said the child had burns on 75 percent of his body. He was taken to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment, but eventually succumbed to his injuries.

West says the mom received burns to her arms from trying to get her child out of the vehicle.

