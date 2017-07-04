500-pound American flag unfolded on July 4

NBC

Many people fly American flags on Independence Day, but not like this one.

This flag weighs about 500 pounds, and is more than 11,000 square feet.

Volunteers hauled it up Grove Creek Canyon in Utah this morning. It will fly between the mountains through July 10.

Volunteers from the Follow the Flag organization believe this is the largest flag ever flown on American soil.





